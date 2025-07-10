Sienna Miller is wearing this bag on repeat for summer 2025

Sienna Miller constantly brings us endless style inspiration for whatever season we're in - from her latest mini dress moment at Wimbledon to styling up the cult-adored trench coat that went viral in Spring after she debuted it.

The 43-year-old remains one of Britain’s most enduring fashion muses, ever since her boho-chic days in the early 2000s. When it comes to mastering the art of 'less is more', no one does it quite like Sienna. Think timeless trench coats, unfussy accessories, and floaty blouses paired with jeans and clogs - she has a knack for combining the most uncomplicated pieces into looks that feel effortlessly stylish and easy to recreate.

She put the proof in the pudding when attending Oasis' hotly anticipated reunion tour last week. Sienna epitomised effortless summer style in a classic white T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts featuring raw hems - simple, timeless pieces that embody laid-back charm. Slung over her shoulder was a burgundy 'Victoria' shoulder bag by Tissa Fontaneda.

© Instagram Sienna wore the Victoria bag by Tissa Fontadena to an Oasis concert

Rather than over-accessorising or leaning into trends, Sienna let the quality of her accessories and the relaxed silhouette of her outfit speak for themselves. The contrast between her casual basics and her statement bag created the perfect balance, showing how one standout item can elevate an otherwise understated outfit.

Sienna has worn this particular bag on repeat this season. To attend the opening night for Angry Alan at Studio Seaview Theatre in New York on June 11, she paired it with the coolest mocha brown, washed satin-jacquard maxi dress by Meghan Markle-approved brand St Agni. Yet another understated piece that exuded minimalism-chic.

Sienna has always been a master of this kind of dressing. She has a penchant for blending simplicity with statement in a way that feels totally unforced.

So, if you're looking for easy-breezy summer outfit inspiration, look no further than the British icon.