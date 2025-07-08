Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller surprises in ultra mini-dress at Wimbledon 2025
Sienna Miller surprises in ultra mini-dress at Wimbledon 2025
Sienna Miller attends the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 07, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

Sienna Miller surprises in ultra mini-dress at Wimbledon 2025

The actress and style icon attended day nine of the iconic tennis tournament

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
We can always rely on Sienna Miller to provide serious summer-style inspiration with her Wimbledon appearances. 

Year after year, The Anatomy of A Scandal star puts on a stellar display of preppy summer fashion, embodying the tennis tournament's unspoken preppy dress code to a T. 

After her incredible polka dot Prada moment in 2024. Sienna switched out her long-length outfit for the perfect fitted mini dress. 

The mother-of-two stepped out with her partner Oli Green wearing the Rose Print Mini Dress by royal-approved designer brand Alessandra Rich.

sienna miller with boyfriend oli green at wimbledon© Getty Images
Sienna stunned in Alessandra Rich

A romantic cream mini dress adorned with a delicate floral print in cheerful shades of purple and orange. The dress featured puffed sleeves, a fitted bodice, playful ruffle detailing at the neckline and hem, and a flirty, feminine silhouette - perfectly balancing vintage charm with summer elegance.

Her major mini moment is a far cry from her usual Wimbledon looks (albeit equally as chic). Last year, she stunned in the Georgette pleated midi skirt from Prada, paired with a matching, long-sleeved, cropped button-down shirt.

Sienna Miller in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. (Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images
She surprisingly opted for a mini for this year's event

In 2023, Sienna sat in the star-studded crowd amongst the likes of fellow fashionistas Alexa Chung and Lila Moss, wearing a blue and white pinstripe linen suit. Prior to that, she wore a romantic, off-the-shoulder midi dress, and another trouser suit in 2021.

This year, however, she surprised fans by opting for a flirty floral mini dress instead of her usual midi or maxi-length looks, marking a playful departure from her typically more demure courtside choices.

Each year, the fashion icon attends the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, flaunting a ‘fit that epitomises her signature style: classic but contemporary, and always effortlessly chic.

