Sienna Miller's sheer jumpsuit and leather thigh-high boots combo is a must-see for summer 2025

If there's one person we can count on for chic yet statement style inspiration, it's Sienna Miller.

From bold boho moments to daring evening glamour, the 43-year-old is a serious fashion chameleon, influencing our style wishlists at any given moment.

One of her most iconic looks as of late is a showstopping ensemble that is so on-trend for spring/summer 2025. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress stepped out on the closing ceremony red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in September 2024.

© Getty Images Sienna stunned in a daring sheer jumpsuit

Turning heads at the Palazzo del Cinema, she captivated in a sheer floral lace jumpsuit from Chloé’s Fall 2024 collection.

The ethereal white all-in-one featured delicate floral detailing and a dramatic, flowing dress-like silhouette. She styled the piece with the 'iconic large' belt that spelt out “Chloé” in oversized, sculptural lettering at the waist, which gave her romantic piece a bold statement edge, alongside the 'Eve' thigh-high-length heeled leather boots, adding a grungey, fashion-forward edge.

A pair of white high-waisted briefs was designed to be seen under her see-through ensemble, with Sienna leaning wholly into the visible lingerie trend.

© Getty Images Her cool-girl-coded look is perfect for SS25

Sheer dressing has been fashion's favourite daring aesthetic over recent seasons, and shows no signs of slowing down for SS25.

From Rita Ora's see-through two-piece from cool-girl Australian brand Rat & Boa, to Millie Bobby Brown's fur-trimmed date night dress and Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping Alaïa dress hailing from the brand's autumn/winter 1991 collection, underwear-bearing clothing is as rife as ever this year.

Sienna's particular look is a summer dream, etheral, Spanish Riviera vibes meets London street style edginess with her ensemble. Opting for a jumpsuit over the quintessential dress also puts an individual twist on the aesthetic.

Completing her look with her signature tousled blonde waves and minimal makeup perfectly added to the effortless, bohemian elegance she's known and loved for.