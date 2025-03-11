Sienna Miller stuns in leather crop top and low-slung jeans at Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Sienna Miller to provide us with the perfect day-to-night spring-fuelled outfit for this season.

The 42-year-old stepped out with her boyfriend Oli Green for a dinner with fashion brand Frame during Paris Fashion Week AW25.

Stepping out at Chateau Voltaire for a fashion-fuelled dinner also attended by the likes of Princess Olympia of Greece, Jessica Alba, and Lila Moss, Sienna oozed It-girl glamour in a cropped leather top with a sleeveless silhouette and zip-up fastening, paired with low-rise turned-up white barrel jeans that showed off her toned midriff.

She paired the look with black leather boots that channelled Western vibes and a black shoulder bag with statement gold accents. A croc print belt with a gold buckle added an extra lashing of cool to her incredible look.

© GC Images Sienna Miller attended the Frame Dinner at Chateau Voltaire in a leather crop top and low-rise jeans

It was unsurprising to see the Anatomy of A Scandal actress at the dinner, considering she became the face of the iconic brand in February 2025.

On the beauty agenda, she opted for a glowy, minimalistic face glam and boho waved hair - a look that has become her signature for the current season.

© Getty Images She perfected Western glamour

"If there’s one hairstyle that screams spring-summer, it’s Sienna Miller's dreamy, tousled locks," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "The queen of boho beauty has been serving up hair inspo since the early 2000s, but this time around, her iconic waves have had a major 2025 glow-up."

"Dubbed the ‘Sienna Boho Wave’, it is officially this season’s hottest hair low-maintenance style—and lucky for us, it’s totally achievable at home."

Luke Hersheson, celebrity hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons, who created Sienna’s look at Chloé's spring/summer 2025 show, previously told H! Fashion how to achieve this exact look.

Outfits with a slightly daring twist are Sienna's sartorial bread and butter. From crop tops and low-rise trousers to underwear-bearing sheer dresses, she's the true definition of a fashion chameleon.