I have Sienna Miller's exact coat - and it's perfect for spring 2025

I’ve admired Sienna Miller’s style agenda since the moment I learned her name. That artful mix of boho nostalgia, off-duty elegance and British nonchalance? Utterly iconic.

Her wardrobe is a masterclass in cult classics - think trench coats, slouchy tailoring, and pieces that whisper quiet luxury rather than shout for attention. It’s a look I try (emphasis on the 'try') to channel with more budget-friendly buys - never quite looking like her, of course, but giving it my best go.

So when I discovered we actually own the same coat, cue A) an instant boost of cool-girl confidence, and B) the definitive sign that this piece is the spring 2025 essential.

© Splash News/Sézane Sienna wore laid-back separates during Paris Fashion Week

On Wednesday, Sienna stepped out in London in the 'Clyde' trench by French It-girl label Sézane, this time in a lush khaki green hue. But back in January 2024, she wore the exact same coat in classic beige - the very one hanging proudly in my wardrobe. If wearing the same coat year after year doesn't prove its timelessness - what does?

Styled with a black cropped knit, grey straight-leg trousers and a cinched black-and-gold belt, she nailed the sweet spot between Parisian polish and preppy English ease.

© Lauren Ramsay I literally wear Sienna's coat on repeat

I can wholly attest that the fit, comfort and versatility of this trench coat is second to none. It’s light enough to layer over spring knits or tees, and chic enough to elevate your 9-5 outfit formula - mine being jeans, ballet flats and a shirt, plain t-shirt or jumper. I love turning the cuffs to show off its checked lining - the element of the garment that makes it noticeable as that viral trench coat.

The piece comes in multiple colourways from khaki to camel, each one a timeless and versatile hue that will pair with any outfit regardless of your personal style agenda.

The best bit? You don’t have to be Sienna to pull it off....