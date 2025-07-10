Kylie Jenner confirms her new swimwear range in a tiny bustier red bikini

After weeks of teasing, Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed that she’s releasing a bikini collection.

To announce the news the beauty mogul, mother and self made millionaire shared a selection of saucy snaps, modelling the new range herself.

The first, and possibly most alluring style in the capsule collection, made in collaboration with cult favourite swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, is a striking red option.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's swimwear wardrobe is seriously elite

Steering away from the fashion-sets bellowed triangle shape, Kylie opted for a fuller coverage cup option, tied in the middle to evoke a busty lift. As for the bottoms, the 27-year-old stayed true to her identity with a high waisted floss style.

© @kyliejenner Racy red is the perfect colour way for SS25

Kylie’s caption explained the inspiration behind the collection, saying: “ahhhh I’ve been dreaming of creating the perfect vintage bombshell-inspired swimwear, and teaming up with @francescaaiello to bring it to life has been so special. we poured love into every detail. the most dreamy prints and flattering fits. Our collab drops 7/16 on khy.com…”

© @kyliejenner The underwire style offers support for busts of all sizes

The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, considering her last few instagram posts of her in itsy bitsy swimwear have been subtly tagged with @khy- her namesake fashion label.

While on holiday with her best friends and family over the past few weeks, Kylie debuted both a leopard print and polka dot style, both of which feature a supportive underwire top and cheeky bottoms.

© @kyliejenner The lace trimmed style is a homage to vintage lingerie

Thankfully for those who can’t get enough of Kylie's swimwear wardrobe, the collection also includes a black lace trimmed option, a navy and red large polka dot print style as well as a dainty spotty black and white pairing.

© @kyliejenner Polka dots make up majority of the capsule

If Khy’s past capsule drops are anything to go by, we have it on good authority that when the capsule releases online, it won't stick around for long, thus we suggest you set your alarms and start practicing your add to cart skills.