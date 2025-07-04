Kylie Jenner's polka dot rampage continues in capri pants and an itsy-bitsy bikini top

When we spot someone sun-drenched and perfectly posed, we know it's most likely one of the über glam Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister in the family and Timothée Chalamet's amore, has once again captured the essence of modern luxury holiday-wear in her latest Instagram-worthy moment.

Stepping into a scene that could quite simply be plucked from a Slim Aarons photograph, Kylie looks effortlessly radiant in a superb polka dot ensemble (her latest obsession.)

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's perfect polka dot ensemble

The look might be deceptively simply - the classic triangle bikini shape covered in playful white polka dots, paired with coordinating high-waisted cropped trousers that offer a breezy silhouette.

But it's actually a perfectly curated look that looks wonderfully nonchalant, in the print of the moment - the humble polka dot - which counts Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowsi (and yours truly) among its fans.

© @kyliejenner Oh to be Kylie Jenner wearing polka dots on holiday

Completing the look she opted for minimalist black flip-flops and a trusty tote bag. The whole ensemble whispered 'off-duty heiress.'

While known for her bombshell moments, we adore this softer side to Kylie - more Sophia Loren than Instagram baddie. The look is beach-worthy for sure but is equally suited to a languid afternoon in Provence or a casual yacht-side lunch in Portofino.

© @kyliejenner The star is enjoying time away from the US

The vacation look perfectly aligns with the ongoing polka dot revival sweeping across spring/summer 2025. From Balmain's dramatic dot-adorned bodysuits to Jacquemus's playful asymmetrical polka dot dresses, at this point we have to admit we're in a full blown renaissance for the classic motif.

© @kyliejenner Another polka dot moment from Kylie's luxe vacation

At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello embraced 80s-era polka dots in sheer silks, while beloved Brit designer Richard Quinn made them punk with latex and feathers.

So even if there isn't a holiday on your horizon, try plumping for the playful print to the office, or even just to Tesco. It'll put a well-deserved pep in your step we promise you.