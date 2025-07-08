Kylie Jenner's cut-out swimsuit and bubble mini skirt combo is the epitome of summer style

All in all, it’s Kylie Jenner's world, and we’re just living in it.

Currently vacationing with her nearest and dearest in Italy for what feels like months on end, the beauty founder has perfected the ultimate European escapism wardrobe.

Showing no signs of slowing down and returning to regular life in Los Angeles, Kylie shared a selection of snaps from her most recent girls' night in Tuscany, styling a sultry white cutout swimsuit for an intimate al fresco dinner date.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's look proved that swimsuits make the ultimate bodysuits

Posing for a mirror selfie before heading out to drink wine with her sister, Kendall, Kylie can be seen wearing a slim-fitting halterneck style swimsuit with side cuts, a low-rise white bubble mini skirt and a set of black flip-flop kitten heels.

© @kyliejenner Kylie and Kendall are just like us when it comes to an afternoon aperitif

Adding a touch of high-fashion fatale to the easy breezy summer look, Kylie added a set of black sunglasses and her beloved, micro Hermés Leather Nata Kelly Doll Picto bag.

Kylie wore the versatile look to frolic in the sea alongside Kendall, Devon Lee Carlson and Anastasia Karanikolaou before enjoying a lavish dinner outside.

© @kyliejenner Oh to be invited on this girls trip

Over the past month or so, Kylie has been serving up look after look while on her Italian holiday, posting snaps to her Instagram.

More often than not, the summer-fuelled images show Kylie donning an array of stylish swimsuits, including an underwire polka dot bikini and a leopard print variation.

Fans of Kylie and her summer wardrobe will know that when it comes to a statement swimwear style, her archive is filled to the brim. From vintage Chanel studs in vibrant red and black to champagne-toned one-shoulder bikinis, the youngest Jenner sister takes seasonal dressing very seriously.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's blue cutout option is seriously sleek

Proving that itsy bitsy bikinis aren’t the only trending style for SS25, earlier this year she was spotted in a similar cutout style, this time in a vibrant blue floral print, while holidaying in Turks & Caicos.

Though it's only a matter of time before the mother of two returns to her homeland of Beverly Hills, we’re soaking up as much seasonal style inspo as possible from her current Tuscan escape with hopes there’s at least a few more inspo pics on the way.