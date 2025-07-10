Immortalised on screen by Judy Garland in Victor Fleming’s 1939 retelling of The Wizard of Oz, gingham became cinematic shorthand for coming-of-age charm.

The print, instantly recognisable by its feminine checked design, is a sartorial time capsule - simultaneously remaining fresh and flirtatious while harking back to the 1950s when Bridgette Bardot wed in a pink gingham dress.

Princess Diana’s gingham capri pants famously marked a new chapter for royal regalia, while today, the print continues to crop up on the catwalk. Brands such as Prada, Carolina Herrera, and Molly Goddard have all embraced picnic-chic across the seasons.

© Getty Images Gingham was a staple for Princess Diana

Yet, contrary to belief, gingham doesn't exclusively connote innocence. Cutting-edge designers, including Acne Studios, Vivienne Westwood, and Comme Des Garçons, have incorporated deconstructed gingham into their latest collections, subverting the traditional check and giving it a lick of edge.

Considering the undeniably nostalgic zeitgeist, it was about time gingham took the spotlight once again. Alongside preppy polka dots, the print quickly captured the market, influencing both the high street and high fashion sphere with its girlish appeal.

Retro and romantic in equal measure, gingham has become hot property among style-savvy shoppers in the know.

From dresses to kitten heels, discover the best gingham staples to bag in time for summer below.

10 gingham staples to secure in time for summer:

Coraline Gingham Woven Mini Dress Dôen Dôen's Coraline dress is the sweetest pick for weekend frolicking. Featuring a red and cream gingham print, this mini is simply made for European summers.

£311.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lyana Dress Rouje Make a zesty statement in Rouje's Lyana dress in lime. Complete with a romantic scooped neckline and a midi silhouette, this number radiates citrus-chic with ease. £99.00 AT ROUJE

Logo Raffia-Effect Shopper Prada Invest in a luxury shopper to see you through each summer in style. Complete with eye-catching Prada detailing and a cream-cornflower blue check, this designer piece promises the perfect everyday staple. £2,050.00 AT MYTHERESA

Brigitte Chocolate Gingham Dress If Only If When temperatures soar beyond 30 degrees, we all need a lightweight throw-on that's both playful and practical. Enter the Bridgette dress by It-girl brand If Only If, a chocolate charm that's topping our wishlist. £130.00 AT IF ONLY IF

Red Linen-Blend Gingham Puff Sleeve Top Nobody's Child One can never go wrong with a romantic puff sleeve. This affordable pick is perfect for pairing with jeans or a denim mini. Add some mix metal jewels and ballet flats for a coquette-inspired touch. £41.65 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

Farm Gingham Mini Dress Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Channel your inner Bella Hadid with this adorable gingham number - created in partnership with the model and cult brand Frankies Bikinis. Sling on some cowboy boots and a bandana for maximum cool-girl effect. £200.00 AT FLANNELS

Gingham Taffeta Miniskirt Ganni Love them or hate them, there's no denying puff skirts are here to stay. Ganni's charming checked piece is a whimsy wonder, complete with a monochrome palette that will take you from summer to autumn with ease. £265.00 AT MYTHERESA

Petites Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant Reformation Didn't you hear? Capri pants are back and better than ever. Boasting a strawberries-and-cream palette, Reformation's slim-fit design immediately caught our eye. £148.00 AT REFORMATION

Le Pliage XS Pouch Longchamp Admittedly, we'd give our right arm to get our hands on Longchamp's cuter-than-cute Le Pliage XS Pouch. This petite purse comes in a white-pink check, ideal for those wanting to infuse their accessories collection with feminine flair. £175.00 AT LONGCHAMP

Reem Slingbacks Bobbies The sweetest shoes we ever did see, Bobbies' Reem Slingbacks are elegance personified. A point toe design is married with a charming gingham print to create the preppiest summer pump. £148.00 AT BOBBIES

How we chose:

Style : From frocks to footwear, each piece selected features gorgeous gingham to see you through summer in style.

: From frocks to footwear, each piece selected features gorgeous gingham to see you through summer in style. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.