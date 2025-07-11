Bella Hadid's string bikini and cowboy boot combo just inspired our summer wardrobe

It's rare to ever see Bella Hadid not donning something cowgirl-related, even her swimwear wardrobe isn’t safe from a touch of Western style.

Posting to her Instagram on Thursday night, the model, muse and fragrance founder schooled us on how to style a string bikini with cowboy boots - and as expected, the results are utterly euphoric.

Posing for a selection of stylised snaps, shot by her photographer friend Logan Mays, Bella can be seen donning the ‘Nick Triangle Bikini Top’ and matching bottoms from her most recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

© @bellahadid Bella's look would be perfect for summer festivals

The itty-bitty style is made from a fine gingham print fabric in soft brown and white and is accented with sweet crochet detailing.

To elevate the adorable swimwear set, Bella added a sheer blue embroidered cover-up, a chunky coloured bead necklace and topped everything off with her beloved trusty leather cowboy boots.

© @bellahadid Her new blonde hair elevated her sun-kissed glow

Adding an element of high-octane glam to the at-home photoshoot, Bella wore her newly dyed blonde locks out in a swooping side part style, while her career-defining face card commanded attention with a sultry smoky eye, light-catching cheekbone highlighter and a matte brown lip.

© @bellahadid Cowboy boots are a serious style statement

The dreamy Colorado-based photos promote her Orebella fragrance, Salted Muse, being everyone's favourite summer scent. Bella, who created the oil-based perfume, describes the flavour profile as: “a scent that feels like home. woody. salty. fresh…with a hint of olive oil love.”

© @frankiesbikinis Bella is the ultimate cowgirl

Bella’s summertime ensemble is a work of art in its own right and a style staple. When she launched her swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, the same brand with which Kylie Jenner is also collaborating with, back in April, she shared a selection of snaps using the same outfit recipe.

Pairing boots with your bikini? If it’s good enough for Bella Hadid, then it’s most definitely good enough for us.