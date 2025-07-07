Bella Hadid's Y2K choppy fringe is the cool-girl haircut everyone's asking for this summer

Bella Hadid has a habit of breaking the internet with her beauty transformations - and her latest look for Miss Sixty is no exception. Fronting the brand’s latest Y2K-inspired campaign, the supermodel has revived one of the most iconic hairstyles of the early 2000s: the choppy fringe.

With a platinum blonde hue and razor-sharp finish, the 'Ôrəbella founder's fringe is a textbook throwback; short, blunt and deliberately jagged. It cuts just above the brows and frames her eyes with a rockstar, punky edge.

© @bellahadid Bella Hadid nails the 2000s look with a blonde choppy fringe

This isn’t a soft, sweeping fringe; it’s bold, angular and unapologetically retro. Think Christina Aguilera circa 2002, with a slight modern-day twist.

The rest of her hair keeps the early-noughties energy going. Long, ultra-sleek lengths fall straight down her back, with visible contrast between the bright blonde front section and darker tones underneath which is a classic Y2K hair colour combo that’s suddenly feeling fresh again. The high-shine finish gives the look a polished feel yet still maintains the effortless edginess of the look.

This cut works hard to blur the lines between nostalgic and modern. The fringe may nod to the past, but the execution is pure 2025; sharp, glossy, editorial. It’s the kind of cut that instantly transforms your look.

The model paired the cool hair with a double-denim moment: a cropped Miss Sixty jacket, midi skirt and statement accessories that scream vintage pop star energy. But make no mistake, the fringe is the real star here. It elevates the outfit and elevates the beauty game in one snip.

© FilmMagic Christina Aguilera's blunt choppy jet black bangs at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003

Curtain bangs have long remained the style of the summer. Famous faces such as Sabrina Carpenter and Anne Hathaway have popularised the whimsical 60s hair cut recently, giving it a new lease of life. But if Bella's bold new look is anything to go by, maybe we're saying goodbye to soft finishes and hello to blunt cuts this summer.

Whether it’s a wig or a real chop, the takeaway is clear: choppy fringes are back. For anyone toying with a new-season update, Bella just gave us the ultimate reason to book that salon appointment. It’s time to embrace the fringe.