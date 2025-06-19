Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson just made lace lingerie high fashion in new sultry snaps
Bella Hadid and Devon Carlson pose for a picture on a bed© @bellahadid

Bella Hadid and best friend Devon Lee Carlson just made lace lingerie a high fashion statement

The best friends posed in a selection of ultra-cute looks to announce the launch of their Orebella x Wildflower Cases collab

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
What happens when two best friends, who own two of the style sphere's most cultivated brands, collaborate on a new product? You get a seriously chic campaign photoshoot to gawk at, of course! 

Posting to her Instagram account with the caption “….bestie case pending…” on Wednesday, supermodel Bella Hadid announced that she’s teaming up with her BFF Devon Lee Carlson on a Wildflower Cases x Orebella phone case edit. 

To announce the news, which has It-girls around the globe clicking their ballet flat heels with glee, Bella shared a selection of sultry behind-the-scenes snaps of the pair donning the cutest lingerie and pyjama sets on a bed made with luxe satin sheets. 

Bella Hadid and Devon and Sydney Carlson pose for a picture on a bed© @bellahadid
The stylish trio were all smiles for the shoot

Posing for the camera, Bella, Devon, and Devon's sister, Sydney, can be seen donning an array of sheer, lace trimmed babydoll nightdresses, all of which would make the cutest summer staples- especially when paired with a set of knee-high boots. 

Bella Hadid poses for a selfie© @bellahadid
Bella's model face card was the icing on the cake

Bella’s look for the campaign shoot consisted of a sheer ivory polka dot mini, which she wore over an underwired bodysuit in a creamy shade of silk. 

Bella Hadid and DevonCarlson pose for a picture in babydoll mini dresses© @bellahadid
Name a cuter bestie duo?

Devon took style cues from Sabrina Carpenter in a baby blue look, which was accented with a divine frilly hem. 

If you’re in the know, then you’ll know just how loved both Orebella and Wildflower Cases are in the style sphere, both founded and directed by the young best friends. 

Bella Hadid and Devon and Sydney Carlson pose for a picture on a bed© @bellahadid
The new case and phone charm launches on June 20th

The collaboration, which is set to launch later this week on Friday, features a co-designed phone case and phone charm selection which both fuse the two brands' DNA together. 

In a selection of shots, the new collab products seem to have Orebella written all over them, the case printed with an ethereal moon and cloud image while the charm is made from ruby red beads and gold metal motifs.

According to Devon and Bella, SS25 is all about dressing like you’re going to a slumber party with your besties, and who are we to disapprove?

