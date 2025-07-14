Daisy Edgar-Jones serves up a style masterclass in striped Gucci co-ord

Wimbledon has officially wrapped up for another year, with tennis star Jannick Sinner taking home the championship title for 2025.

Yet, it wasn’t only the performance of the Italian sportsman that was medal-worthy. Celebrities flocked to SW19 en masse for the event, including Daisy Edgar-Jones who turned out a golden style moment for all to see.

The 27-year-old attended the illustrious occasion on Sunday, joined by her long-term partner Ben Seed. For the outing, she slipped into a daintily striped cotton set by Gucci, a brand for whom she serves as a global ambassador.

© Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones joined Range Rover and Harper's Bazaar during the Men's Singles Final Day at Wimbledon

The Normal People actress looked radiant in the striped co-ord, featuring the brand’s $1,600 Gucci Tie-Front Striped Cotton Oxford Camisole and the matching $1,400 Lido Striped Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt.

She topped off her summer-ready look by arming herself with the house’s Bamboo 1947 Raffia Bag and Oval Frame Sunglasses, which handily shielded her face from the beaming British sunshine.

A pair of white point-toe slingback heels added an extra touch of chic sophistication to the luxury look, which fused everyday elegance with designer polish.

© Getty The star dazzled in Gucci alongside fellow industry insiders

Daisy wore her brunette hair down loose in gently feathered layers, allowing her iconic curtain bangs to frame her face to perfection. She was later pictured alongside fellow industry insider Jodie Comer, who charmed in charcoal grey, inside the prestigious Range Rover Suite during the Men's Singles Final Day at The Championships.

Also in attendance was Naomi Ackie, Hannah Dodd, Sam Nivola, Emily Mortimer, Harry Lawtey, Alessandro Nivola, Jamie Bogyo, Lashana Lynch and Sarah Burton.

Daisy has been very much making the most of her summer so far. The On Swift Horses actress was last spotted at Glastonbury, sporting a mixture of cool-girl staples from Reformation frocks to Hunter’s beloved Downpour Short Wellington Boots.

What lies in store for the star’s wardrobe? We can’t say just yet, but it’s set to be a major summer serve.