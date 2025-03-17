Cruz Beckham's unexpected beret moment was not on our 2025 agenda

Leave it to Cruz Beckham to shake up our style notes for 2025.

From rave shades to Seventies-inspired shag ‘dos, the youngest Beckham brother and his cutting edge style know no bounds, leaving those in the industry eyeing his every move to see what sartorial success he whips up next.

Over the weekend, Cruz treated himself to some fresh ink courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy. He patiently sat in the Soho-based studio for the detailed crucifix piece to be inked onto his left forearm, accompanied by his black working cocker spaniel Fig.

For the session, the musician sported a cashmere jumper, rolled-up trousers and a series of layered chain necklaces. A pale-hued beret perched atop his head, holding his lengthy tresses in place.

Not one to shy away from a statement accessory (take his oval Sixties-inspired sunglasses for example), Cruz effortlessly styled out the symbolic look.

The beret’s history traces back to 15th-century France and Spain, where shepherds in the Pyrenees fashioned wool hats for warmth and practicality. By the 20th century, the beret became a symbol of artistic rebellion, worn by creatives like Picasso and political figures alike.

© Getty Images Che Guevara

Che Guevara cemented its status as a revolutionary emblem, famously donning a black beret adorned with a star during the Cuban Revolution. His iconic image transformed the beret into a global symbol of defiance and counterculture. Today, it remains a versatile statement piece, bridging military heritage, bohemian chic, political symbolism - and boundary-pushing Beckham style.

The Beckham brothers are regulars at Certified Letter Boy’s tattoo studio. The creative has garnered quite the VIP clientele including Rita Ora, Central Cee and Olivia Attwood.

Cruz was previously in the studio just last month, adding a tribute tattoo to his father to this many bodily inkings.

David and Victoria's youngest son, who recently burst onto the music scene, opted to embellish his wrist with the number seven in Roman numerals – a nod to David's iconic football shirt number.