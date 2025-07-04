Cruz Beckham just wore the most controversial shoe in fashion

Boring is a word famously absent from Cruz Beckham’s sartorial vocabulary.

The youngest Beckham brother isn’t afraid to dip his toe into the world of wacky trends - and his latest look is testament to this fact.

Spending ample time in the studio requires practical pieces, yet functional fashion needn’t be boring, according to the budding musician.

© @cruzbeckham The youngest beckham brother wore the viral JW Andersan x Wellipets frog clogs

On Thursday, the 20-year-old shared a sneak peek into his everyday life, spanning studio shots to sweet moments with his girlfriend Jackie.

Included in the carousel was a glimpse at his avant-garde studio garb. Cruz slipped into the iconic JW Anderson x Wellipets clogs, featuring striking frog face detailing in a dark apple green hue. The slip-ons are a playful reimagining of the children’s frog wellies once worn by Prince William and hail from the designer’s SS24 collection.

Crafted from recyclable PVC rubber and complete with a removable insole that provides soft cushioning, the whimsical clogs are a subversive take on utilitarian dressing.

© Getty JW Anderson SS24

JW Anderson’s viral shoes are still available to buy online - retailing for a grand sum of £310. Available in three colourways, green, yellow and blue, they have become kryptonite for style insiders and fashion week attendees keen to be papped outside every show.

JW Anderson has become synonymous with whimsy, wit, and unabashed irreverence - infusing Loewe and his namesake label with surrealist touches, viral silhouettes, and playful woodland references (think frog bags and pigeon clutches).

Now, with his appointment at Dior, the Irish designer has successfully carried over his idiosyncratic vision and offbeat charm to one of menswear’s most storied fashion houses. His first collection for Dior was a hit - ensuring his tenancy will be one to keep a keen eye on.

Cruz himself is a certified Dior fan, having attended several shows alongside his famous father, David. Clearly, the creative duo are a match made in fashion heaven - and we can’t wait to see when their next crossover takes shape.