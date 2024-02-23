Lady Eliza Spencer channels Princess Kate in glamorous Milan Fashion Week ensemble

The fashion elite is currently out in full force for Milan Fashion Week's AW24 shows - the penultimate week in this season's fashion month.

Aristocratic twins and nieces of Princess Diana, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, were two of the VIP-style muses who stepped out in the Italian capital for the Brunello Cucinelli event, and Eliza's outfit was an adaptation of Catherine, the Princess of Wales's most notable outfit this winter.

Eliza shared Instagram images with her 58k followers wearing an ethereal three-piece white suit featuring straight-leg trousers, a collarless blazer and an asymmetric high-neck waistcoat, giving the ensemble a contemporary feel.

She paired her outfit with a contrasting black clutch bag and open-toe heels to give the classic look an air of modernity.

© Instagram/@elizavspencer Eliza attended the Brunello Cucinelli event during MFW © Instagram/@elizavspencer She wore a contemporary three-piece white suit

Princess Kate has also donned an all-white ensemble this autumn/winter. Though one of her favourite fashion hacks is wearing the same colour palette head-to-toe, she rarely sports snow-clad hues. She delighted fashion fans with her unexpected outfit and further cemented her status as a fashion-forward royal.

She eschewed her typical coat dress in favour of modern separates, opting for the High Waisted Straight Trousers from British equestrian label Holland Cooper with two statement gold buttons at the waist, paired with a tailored coat from Chris Kerr.

© Getty Princess Kate notably wore head-to-toe white this winter

She simply tucked in a fitted cashmere crewneck jumper from Kiltane to give her winter white look an air of warmth and relaxation. A white Strathberry handbag, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery finished off her look.

Fellow style icons Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have also nailed the trend this season.

Though all-white ensembles are often spotted during the cold-weather period thanks to being both chic and timeless, the quiet luxury style aesthetic that has reigned over recent seasons has no doubt fuelled the obsession for seriously chic, tonal ensembles in angelic hues.