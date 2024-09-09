Princess Kate's wedding dress designer is headed to Givenchy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's been a busy week for royal wedding fashion, as the designers of two of the most prolific wedding dresses in aristocratic history - for the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex - have crossed paths in the industry with their exciting new roles - Sarah Burton and Claire Waight Keller.

Today it was announced that Sarah - who famously designed the Princess of Wales' dress in 2011 when she married Prince William - is the new creative director of luxury French fashion Maison, Givenchy.

The brand said on Instagram: "Sarah will be responsible for the creative direction of all of the Maison’s Women’s and Men’s collections," whilst Sarah said: "It is a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel. I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs."

Sarah announced her departure from Alexander McQueen - the brand under which she designed Kate's dress - almost a year ago to the date, on September 11th, 2023.

© Getty Sarah Burton designed Princess Kate's wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William in 2011, whilst at Alexander McQueen

After two decades at the helm of the British fashion label, Sarah said in a statement: "I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years."

"I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all, I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

© Getty Sarah Burton is the new Givenchy director - the brand under which Claire Waight Keller created Meghan's wedding dress in 2018

Today Sarah joined the Givenchy family as Creative Director after a year-long hiatus - a position that was held by Claire Waight Keller from 2017 to 2020, during which she famously created Meghan Markle's wedding dress for her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, underneath the label.

Claire also had her own major industry update over recent days, as she was announced as the new Creative Director of the affordable Japanese giant Uniqlo.

Her work with the high street label began two years ago, launching the 'Uniqlo: C' line in 2022 - a capsule collection of elevated basics. Now she has taken the helm of the fashion-favourite brand, three and a half years after stepping down as Artistic Director of Givenchy.

Sarah Burton's first collection for Givenchy will be presented in March 2025.