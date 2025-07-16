Hailey Bieber's £65 bikini is an ode to 'lemontini summer'

There’s nothing we love more in this world than when one of our style muses sports something we can actually afford.

The latest It-Girl to don an accessible, stylish ensemble is none other than the queen of ‘lemontini summer,’ Mrs Hailey Bieber.

Currently on a lavish, sunny vacation with her husband Justin and firstborn, Jack Blues, the mother of one showed off just one of the many lust-worthy bikinis in her swimwear wardrobe.

© @haileybieber Hailey topped off the sunsoaking look with a crochet Rhode bucket hat

Posing on the back of a yacht, the Rhode founder snapped a selection of selfies in a green string bikini, trimmed with vibrant yellow trim, much like the colour scheme of her favourite summer tipple - a lemontini.

The less is more swimwear hero is from cult-favourite Barcelona-born brand Paloma Wool. Currently in stock online, the ‘Lanny Top’ retails for £65, while the matching ‘Lanny Bottoms’ retail for the same price.

© @haileybieber Hailey protected herself from the UV rays in a sheer yellow cover-up

Made in Spain from recycled polyamide and elastane, the tie bikini also features a branded print in navy on both the top and bottoms.

Hailey, who is clearly a fan of the brand, captioning her post ‘lemontini bikini’.

© @haileybieber Move over butter yellow, vibrant hues are now in

The 28-year-old has been on her European getaway for a few weeks now. Just last week, she went all out to celebrate the launch of her limited edition new Peptide Lip Treatment in the shade Lemontini.

In true Hailey fashion, she threw an intimate beach club lathered with lust-worthy Rhode branding on beach towels, umbrellas, ice blocks and even water guns. Leaning into the lemondrop aesthetic, Hailey donned a fully custom Rhode x Pucci design in the form of capri pants, a cropped button-up shirt and a bikini. Talk about iconic.

If our calculations are correct, mainly based on the fact that Hailey’s BFF, Kylie Jenner, has been on holiday in Europe for almost two months, Hailey’s family holiday is far from over, meaning we’re about to get a whole lot more summer outfit inspo.