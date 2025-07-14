Kylie Jenner's itsy-bitsy yellow Chanel bikini is both vintage and on trend for SS25

Last week, Hailey Bieber made her mission to coin SS25 a ‘lemondrop summer.’ As expected, the viral yellow-hued aesthetic has had fashion fans in a chokehold, even Kylie Jenner.

The youngest Jenner sister took style cues from her BFF Hailey, sharing a selection of sultry snaps to her Instagram on Sunday night, sporting a vibrant Chanel monogram bikini set from the designer brand’s SS1994 collection.

Currently on holiday in Italy for what feels like months, Kylie has been soaking up the sunshine with her nearest and dearest, on this particular occasion, sunning herself on a lavish yacht trip.

© @kyliejenner Kylie loves a Chanel moment

The bright canary yellow bikini is tinier than ever and features a black binding hem and Chanel's iconic double ‘C’ logo printed all over.

© @kyliejenner The tiny style fitted her like a glove

It wouldn’t be a Kylie Jenner ensemble without the addition of jewellery - even if it is to swim in crystal clear water. Keeping in theme with the early 90’s aesthetic of her bikini, the Khy founder added a set of large and in-charge silver hoop earrings, a selection of bangles and a pair of black leather flip flops from The Row.

© @kyliejenner The 28-year-old posed for a full photoshoot in the vibrant style

If you’re a fan of Kylie and her wardrobe, you’ll know that this isn’t the only vintage Chanel bikini in her collection.

Last year, while on holiday with her famous sisters, she was seen frolicking on the white sandy beaches of the Bahamas in a rhinestone-encrusted set from 1995. The dreamy swimwear combo was originally championed by supermodel Claudia Schiffer for the official 1995 spring-summer Chanel campaign.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's swimwear wardrobe is truly iconic

Because everyone knows that if you like any item of clothing, you get it in every colour, Kylie secured the same dimanté adorned bikini but in a racy red shade. Posing on a sun lounger, Kylie showed off the iconic swimwear on her social media, making sure to capture the archival moment under the blistering sun.

We didn’t need any more confirmation that Kylie Jenner has the most elite swimwear wardrobe in the world, but it’s nice to be reminded.