Nicola Peltz Beckham's sequin bra is the ultimate boat party accessory

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner aren’t the only ones on lavish European holidays serving up outfit inspiration.

Nicola Peltz Beckham has entered the vacay chat, posting an endorphin-inducing video to her Instagram story wearing possibly the cutest bra we’ve ever seen.

Posing on a yacht sailing somewhere in the Mediterranean, Victoria Beckham’s daughter-in-law opted for an ultra chic relaxed holiday look, pairing a sequin bra with a set of breezy, low-rise white trousers.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The dazzling bra would make for the perfect party look addition

The bedazzled black bra is courtesy of British design house Alexander McQueen and features a slew of light-catching black sequins fixed onto a classic wire-free bra. Though currently no longer available for purchase, the striking wardrobe hero is currently last seen retailing on resale sites for £190.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Lush blush is Nicola's signature

In the video, Nicola forgoed the no-makeup on holiday rule, lining her eyes with a sculptural slick of black winged liner, an abundance of rosy-toned blush and a lick of pink lip gloss.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The couple are still very much in love

In another photo shared, the actress and director can be seen giving her husband, Brooklyn, a hug, captioning the story: “my everything.”

Nicola and Brooklyn’s yacht getaway comes after months and months of rumours circulating about the famous family being in a feud, but to those who love fashion, fans can’t help but think the lavish on-board look would be 100% VB-approved.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham The couple married in 2022

Brooklyn and his wife of three years have proved to the world that their relationship is still going strong. Last week, the budding chef took to his social media account to share images of the two together with the caption: “My sexy little mermaid xx love you.”

As expected, Nicola was donning yet another inspiring holiday outfit, opting for a matching cotton crop cami and low-rise trouser set from cult favourite It-Girl brand, Cou Cou Intimates.

With summer well and truly in full swing, it’s likely that the loved up husband and wife are going to be on their lavish yacht for many more weeks to come, which means Nicola’s wardrobe likely came with them too.