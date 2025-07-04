Nicola Peltz Beckham packed the most unexpected winter outfit for her latest summer vacay

While there may be no given dress code for summer, one would typically reach for the swimwear, skirts and throw-on frocks when it comes to sun-soaked self-styling.

Not Nicola Peltz Beckham. Oh no, the wife of eldest Beckham son Brooklyn has shelved the itsy-bity influencer staples in favour of something more snug this season.

Sharing her latest look on Thursday, the 30-year-old posted a few snippets of her East Coast summer via social media. In the snaps, where she was joined by her British husband, the muse sported a cropped white knitted jumper and longline slinky black trousers with a mid-rise fit.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The heiress opted for a white knit during her summer soujorn

She paired the monochrome look with some head-turning platform heels, adding approximately six extra inches of height to her autumnal attire.

The heiress wore her dark hair down loose in a sleek, straightened style - opting for a softly glowing makeup palette to enhance her magazine-fronting features.

Beau Brooklyn twinned with his spouse, donning a baggy white T-shirt and black gym shorts for the wholesome moment. A baseball cap added a touch of Americana to his low-key ensemble.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The couple twinned in monochrome palettes

Fashion fanatics couldn’t help but glimpse a peek of Nicola’s luxury accessories included in the image. A large Louis Vuitton holdall, complete with the brand’s signature monogram, made for a luxe choice of arm candy - and no doubt housed her holiday essentials.

Wearing knit in the summer may seem like a rogue choice, yet certain brands have made it work - even championing tactile textures in their summer collections.

Lightweight knit is Missoni’s bread and butter. The Italian house is revered for its refined use of colourful knitwear, which radiates Seventies glamour via kaleidoscopic palettes and feline silhouettes.

Likewise, crochet remains a summer staple, with luxury labels spanning Chloé to Miu Miu and JW Anderson crafting crocheted gems for all to enjoy while reclining beachside - preferably on the Amalfi Coast or French Riviera (but hey, we’re not fussy).