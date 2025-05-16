Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham takes style notes from Victoria in sheer top and 'no trousers' trend skirt
Nicola Peltz Beckham poses on a bed in white robe© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham's wife championed the sultry co-ord on her Instagram

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Despite their rumoured family feud, it seems Nicola Peltz Beckham will forever have a soft spot for her mother-in-law Victoria's sophisticated style game. 

The 30-year-old triple-threat actress, model and director, who is also married to David and Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn, took to her Instagram on Friday morning to show off a few stylish snaps from a recent photoshoot. 

Though all of the images in the captionless carousel were it-Girl approved, there’s one ensemble in particular that caught our fashion-obsessed eyes, and it's perfect for summer 2025. 

Nicola Peltz Beckham poses for a photo in a sheer black skirt and sheer polkadot top© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Polka dot print is currently trending in the fashion world

Leaning into the ‘no trousers’ trend, Nicola posed in a low-rise sheer chiffon skirt, which came complete with built-in black bikini bottom knickers and a draped polka-dot top, also made from a dreamy lightweight fabric. 

For hair and makeup, Nicola took notes from Sabrina Carpenter, her blush game oozing a sun-kissed glow while her plump lips were licked with a touch of subtle nude. 

To complete the look, her long brunette locks were worn in a middle-parted messy half-up-half-down style. 

Nicola Peltz Beckham poses for a photo in a sheer black skirt and sheer polkadot top© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola career defining face card commanded the camera

Both sultry garments are from the affordable cult-favourite Swedish online fashion retailer, NA-KD.

The polka-dot top, which is currently trending in the fashion sphere, is currently on sale for just £25.16, while her sheer skirt moment is also on sale for £18.16. 

The sultry snaps shared by Nicola are from her recent campaign shoot with the brand, for which Nicola is the face of. 

Victoria Beckham poses in sheer tights and a mini dress© @victoriabeckham
VB loves a sheer tights moment
Victoria Beckham wears a lace dress from her PSS25 collection© @victoriabeckham
Luxe lace is her preferred material

Fans of Nicolas' stylish mother-in-law will know just how much VB loves a sheer moment. The 51-year-old former Spice Girl often sporting her own bold creations on the world stage. 

Whether it be a set of her sell-out monogram black tights, a lace burgundy long sleeve or even a glamorous mint green gown, the It-Brit isn’t shy of a little sheer, and neither should you.

