Nicola Peltz Beckham radiates jet-set glam in low-rise trackpants

Look, if we had unlimited access to yacht-hopping holidays along the South of France, we'd turn every day into a runway moment too.

Nicola Peltz Beckham is certainly no stranger to a luxury vacay, jetting off on the regular with her husband Brooklyn in search of sunshine.

On Thursday, the actress graciously shared a sneak peak into her latest sojourn with fans online, joining her beau for a sweet couple’s snap which was later posted on his Instagram.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Th actress looked perfect in pointelle

Referencing his wife as a mermaid in the post’s caption, the son of David and Victoria Beckham embraced his American wife, who sported a matching white set consisting of a cropped halterneck top and low-rise lounge bottoms. The ensemble further featured a sweet pointelle design, making for a cosy yet elevated loungewear look.

Pointelle is a delicate knit fabric featuring tiny eyelets in decorative patterns, often used in cardigans, camisoles, and baby tees. Its vintage, handcrafted feel taps into the current coquette and balletcore trends. Equal parts breathable and romantic, pointelle offers a subtly flirty, soft-girl aesthetic that feels timeless yet trend-driven. Perfect for Mrs Peltz Beckham.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham The duo served up jet-set glamour while holidaying on a yacht

Nicola topped off her daytime attire with a co-ordinating white headband, which held her silky dark tresses perfectly in place.

A dewy makeup palette made for a natural yet softly glamorous choice, with a glossy lip and a blushed complexion effortlessly framing the heiress’ features.

A silver bangle adorned Nicola’s left upper arm, leading the eye to a selection of diamond bracelets that cuffed her wrists.

Nicola’s family have been making the most of their time abroad. Earlier this week, the Lola star joined her newly-engaged brother Will Peltz for a maritime gym session.

The 30-year-old slipped into a stretchy black halterneck top for the session, completing the look by sporting a pair of navy Umbro football shorts, complete with white racing stripes down the side and the brand’s signature logo.