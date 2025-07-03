Victoria Beckham just borrowed Nicola Peltz’s white trousers and corset look

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so it’s only fitting that Victoria Beckham took style cues from her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz for a celebratory dinner on Wednesday night.

VB, the queen of sleek, tailored style, dressed to impress for her friend David Grutman’s birthday soirée.

© @victoriabeckham The striking combo fitted the 51-year-old like a glove

Posting to her story to wish the hospitality giant well wishes, Victoria can be seen posing alongside her husband, David, in a white corset and low-slung trousers.

Adding an extra element of sophistication to the ‘fit, VB scooped her brunette locks up into a messy bun, leaving out a few face-framing tendrils.

© Getty Images Nicola donned the look with a high pony and sculpted makeup look

Fans of the Beckham family's style will know this look all too well, Nicola donning the exact same outfit in February 2024 at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola.

© FilmMagic Victoria and Nicola were yin and yang at the 2024 premiere

The sleek all-white combo is, of course, from Victoria’s namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham. The now sold-out ‘Side Panel Corset Top In Ivory’ featured intricate boning detailing, a square neckline and v-shaped waistline, while the ‘Satin Waistband Trouser In Ivory’ are made to match in the same fabric.

This isn’t the first time the stylish pair have borrowed each other's style. Earlier this year, Nicola donned a Victoria Beckham signature plunging black top on her Instagram. Not long after that, she was spotted in a sheer polkadot shirt and black skirt look, and if you know VB, you’ll know just how much she loves a sultry sheer moment.

Despite the current rift rumours between the duo, fans are speculating that Victoria’s outfit imitation game could be considered an olive branch, though only time will tell.

Rumours aside, both VB and Nicola have proved that the dreamy ivory combo is an elegant wardrobe essential for all that can be worn for all occasions.