Nicola Peltz Beckham has a true WAG moment in tank top and football shorts

Despite swirling rumours of a family feud, Nicola Peltz Beckham is still making the most out of her husband’s sporting heritage.

On Sunday, the heiress took to social media to showcase her latest look, following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham by leaning whole-heartedly into WAG style.

The 30-year-old slipped into a stretchy black halterneck top for an at-home workout session with her brother Will Peltz. She completed her look by sporting a pair of navy Umbro football shorts, complete with white racing stripes down the side and the brand’s signature logo.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola served up WAG glamour in football shorts

She wore her dark brunette hair down in a sleek, straightened style and fastened with a headband, while opting for a pair of Y2K-inspired oversized wraparound sunglasses to inject her athleisurewear with some celebrity sass.

A curved silver bangle adorned her upper right arm, while a cluster of large diamond tennis bracelets drew the eye to her wrists. Fans could also glimpse her stunning diamond engagement ring that added a touch of high octane glam to her off-duty aesthetic.

© Ross Kinnaird Victoria Beckham kickstarted the WAG movement

Ever since Victoria Beckham, wearing her oversized sunglasses, huge Hermès Birkin and white daisy dukes, took her place of prestige alongside Cheryl Cole at FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006, WAG lifestyle has become something of a cultural reckoning.

The ascension of wives and girlfriends of football players into the fashion sphere hasn’t been overly smooth. Once considered, dare we say, tacky, WAG style was deemed an unwanted relic of the Noughties, shrouded in Juicy Couture and scarred by bad fake tan and the fallout of ​the Wagatha Christie scandal that fronted the British tabloids.

Today, the trend is a popular source of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia, embraced by Gen Z for its early Aughts sentiment that continues to hold Depop girls in a fashion frenzy.

Nicola is one of the many fashion insiders leading the charge for Y2K-infused WAG style - the fad that continues to put football front and centre.