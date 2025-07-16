Emily Ratajkowski just paired her capri pants with a comical slogan tee

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to throw on a laid-back look and make it look utterly high-fashion.

The model, author, mother and podcast host stepped out on the city streets of her hometown in New York City to deliver a masterclass in styling capri pants, and not taking things too seriously.

Spotted strutting her stuff, likely en route to some kind of function, only It-Girls cop and invite too, Emily styled fashions favourite below-the-knee trouser style with a designer raglan tee in blue and white.

© GC Images What can't EmRata pull off?

The comical longsleeve shirt scrawled with the words “I’m a speed skater” across the front is from Bode’s recent SS25 collection, currently retailing online for £342.

As for her black slim-fitting capri pants, the 34-year-old opted for a legging-like style, the ultimate option that boasts both comfort and elevated luxury.

© GC Images The slouchy look oozes cool-girl energy

To top off the laid-back look, Emily wore a pair of strappy black leather heels and a set of futuristic oversized sunglasses. Her signature dark brunette locks were left down in her usual middle part style while her makeup game was elevated with a brown toned high-shine lip gloss.

Both capri pants and slogan tees have taken he style sphere by storm in recent months, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau weighing on the 90s wardrobe heroes. “Capris are a Noughties relic, but styling them can be a tad restrictive.” If you’re at a loose end styling-wise, Tania suggests pairing them with “ballet flats or kitten heels, which may not appease sneaker-lovers or biker boot aficionados.”

As for slogan tees, they provide an “apolitical space for people to say exactly what they want without being taken seriously. In such a temperamental social climate, this is a valuable loophole.”

We need absolutely no convincing that whatever EmRata wears will turn into a global sensation, and her recent look proves exactly that and more.