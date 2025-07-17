Lola Tung wore knee-high trainers and a sheer mini dress to The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere, and fashion lovers are obsessed

It was about time the fashion set invited a new It-Girl into their illustrious group of style mavens.
The new kid on the block, and one who’s proving there's quite literally nothing she can’t pull off, is The Summer I Turned Pretty’s leading lady, Lola Tung.
Proving her sartorial status on the world stage at the series launch event for season three in New York on Wednesday night, the 22-year-old called on the coolest of all cool fashion houses, Ann Demeulemeester, to deck her out in a sheer mini dress.
The dreamy dress in question featured a hint of lace trim on the sleeves, a high neckline, intricate pleated panelling on the front and long ribbons floating off the sleeves. She wore the sheer number in true Alexa Chung fashion, styling a white bra and underwear set underneath, designed to be seen.
The ethereal all-white ensemble was made all the more alluring thanks to the addition of her grey suede knee-high boxing boots and lace head piece.
Comfortable, cool and utterly intriguing, Lola Tung effortlessly pulled off the opinion-dividing footwear choice for her celebratory evening.
Boxing shoes have made a strong comeback in the past few years, Rita Ora often championing Adidas and Puma options while out and about and on stage.
H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains that the eclectic style choice is: "A testament to the history and evolution of women’s sport ", following on to say: "Fashion has long flirted with the concept of sport. However, one corner of sports which remains relatively untouched by the fashion industry is boxing. Considering their similarities, this is a surprise. Fashion and boxing share a core principle: performance meets spectacle. Both demand precision, endurance, and the ability to command a space - whether a runway or a ring."
If her most recent look is anything to go by, Lola Tung is a name to most definitely watch in the fashion industry.