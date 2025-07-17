Lola Tung wore knee-high trainers and a sheer mini dress to The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere, and fashion lovers are obsessed

It was about time the fashion set invited a new It-Girl into their illustrious group of style mavens.

The new kid on the block, and one who’s proving there's quite literally nothing she can’t pull off, is The Summer I Turned Pretty’s leading lady, Lola Tung.

Proving her sartorial status on the world stage at the series launch event for season three in New York on Wednesday night, the 22-year-old called on the coolest of all cool fashion houses, Ann Demeulemeester, to deck her out in a sheer mini dress.

© GC Images Lola's look is a literal work of art

The dreamy dress in question featured a hint of lace trim on the sleeves, a high neckline, intricate pleated panelling on the front and long ribbons floating off the sleeves. She wore the sheer number in true Alexa Chung fashion, styling a white bra and underwear set underneath, designed to be seen.

© Getty Images Lacey headpieces are set to soar in search terms

The ethereal all-white ensemble was made all the more alluring thanks to the addition of her grey suede knee-high boxing boots and lace head piece.

© GC Images Sporty and chic? It's a yes from us

Comfortable, cool and utterly intriguing, Lola Tung effortlessly pulled off the opinion-dividing footwear choice for her celebratory evening.

Boxing shoes have made a strong comeback in the past few years, Rita Ora often championing Adidas and Puma options while out and about and on stage.

© GC Images Rita Ora fuelled the resurgence with her white pair

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains that the eclectic style choice is: "A testament to the history and evolution of women’s sport ", following on to say: "Fashion has long flirted with the concept of sport. However, one corner of sports which remains relatively untouched by the fashion industry is boxing. Considering their similarities, this is a surprise. Fashion and boxing share a core principle: performance meets spectacle. Both demand precision, endurance, and the ability to command a space - whether a runway or a ring."

If her most recent look is anything to go by, Lola Tung is a name to most definitely watch in the fashion industry.