The Summer I Turned Pretty: Best fashion moments from every season

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, rejoice!

Wednesday, July 16, sees the cult-adored Amazon Prime series finally return for a third and final season. Will Belly end up with her latest love interest, Jeremiah, or her first love, Conrad, or will she choose herself? (If she chooses the latter, there's going to be a LOT of broken-hearted fans.)

In an interview with Extra TV, Chris Briney, who plays Conrad, explained: “This season starts four years into the future from what we last saw," and the trailer for the final instalment has built up an excitement like no other. We see that Jeremiah and Belly drop the bombshell that they're getting married, there are explosive fights between the brothers, a car accident, and a montage of flashbacks that hint at unresolved feelings (yes, we know exactly who with.)

The stakes are higher than ever. Belly is no longer the indecisive teen caught between two boys - she’s a woman facing a life-altering choice. Meanwhile, Conrad and Jeremiah are still very much in conflict, with their brotherly bond tested like never before. The series is setting the stage for a finale that promises tears, nostalgia, and heartbreak for either Bellyjere or Bonrad stans (or both).

As fans prepare to say goodbye to Cousins Beach, one thing is clear: no matter who Belly ends up with - or if she chooses to walk away from it all - this final chapter will be the most emotionally charged one yet. Grab the tissues.

To celebrate the return of the series, we’re taking a look back at the effortlessly cool, sun-drenched style moments from all three seasons - from Belly’s perfect summer dresses to Taylor’s cool-girl coded polka dot blouses.

1/ 10 © Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Socks and Loafers Combo, S3 Hailey Bieber, is that you? The subtle change in her footwear style is a major indicator that Belly has matured four years on from when we last saw her. She's swapped out her trainers for an on-trend pair of loafers, styled in Hailey Bieber's favourite way - with a pair of pristine white socks.

2/ 10 © Dana Hawley/Prime Video Susannah's Preppy Dress, S1 Oh Susannah, how we miss you. Rachel Blanchard's character was the epitome of 'Hamptons mom-chic' with her excellently preppy wardrobe.

3/ 10 © Peter Taylor/Prime Video Belly's Debutant Gown,S1 Fans will know that this wasn't the dress she was initially supposed to wear, but thank goodness she did. So simple and effortlessly elegant - and the addition of the opera gloves? *chefs kiss*

4/ 10 © Erika Doss/Prime Video Taylor's Bandana Top,S2 Taylor is the Serena Van Der Woodsen to Belly's Blair Waldorf - bold, trend-led, slightly rebellious and unapologetically flirty. The proof? This polka dot bandana that she wore as a top - Sydney Sweeney would wholly approve...

5/ 10 © Erika Doss/Prime Video Laurel's Elevated Basics,S2 Nobody in the entire series does off-duty casual like Laurel Park. Belly and Steven's mum constantly proves the power of quality basics.

6/ 10 © Erika Doss/Prime Video Belly's Floral Maxi,S2 In this episode in S2, Lola Tung's character wore the 'Andria Floral-Print Silk And Bamboo-Blend Crepon Maxi Dress' by Australian brand Savannah Morrow. Putting a mature, fashion-forward spin on classic florals, this piece is perfect for any summer occasion, from a garden party to your brother's graduation...

7/ 10 © Peter Taylor/Prime Video Shayla's Debutante Dress, S1 Whilst most of us are hoping that Steven ends up with Taylor, we have to give it to Shayla - her style agenda was incredible. An It-girl in her own right, her drop waist dress with a fitted body and flared skirt was one for the fashion books.

8/ 10 © Erika Doss/Prime Video Taylor's Pleated Skirt, S2 Classic Taylor Jewel behaviour - wearing another flirty and fashion-forward outfit that would fit on the sartorial agendas of 2025's cool-girls. Pleated miniskirts have been everywhere this season, with the likes of Rita Ora proving they're appropriate for so much more than Wimbledon.

9/ 10 © Peter Taylor/Prime Video Belly's High Street Playsuit, S1 What do we love about Belly's look more than the bold, playful, summer silhouette? It's from high street retailer, Mango...