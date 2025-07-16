Sabrina Carpenter's whimsy bloomers have unlocked fashion mania

We don’t know what Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff sprinkle in their lyrics (kryptonite - perhaps?), but the duo’s discography has been permanently etched in our brains.

The Manchild singer has made the most of a busy month, performing at BST Hyde Park last week to a crowd of 65,000 fans.

She’s currently enjoying some much-deserved time off, sharing a glimpse inside her sun-drenched getaway online on Wednesday afternoon - holiday outfits very much included.

© @sabrinacarpenter The Bed Chem singer championed Victoriana style in bloomers

The first image in the wanderlust-infused carousel depicted the 26-year-old leaning against a large tree amidst a scenic rural landscape. She sported a matching white cotton set for the snap, featuring a cropped top with a dramatic scooped neckline laced with frills and tightly-fitted short sleeves.

The garment was paired with the matching bloomer bottoms, showcasing a gently puffed design that radiated whimsical It-girl aura.

Other images in the series showed Sabrina sporting a myriad of luxury looks, including Versace’s Pink Underwater Barocco Draped Midi Skirt (which currently retails online for the grand sum of £1,100) and the matching Cover-Up Foulard Top in the same rose-hued Rococo print.

© @sabrinacarpenter The 26-year-old sported Versace's Underwater Barocco set

The musician’s aesthetic is defined by the ongoing ‘underwear-as-outerwear’ trend. She effortlessly pioneered the ‘lingerie for everyday’ theme, looking to frilly knickers, babydoll dresses and négligées to convey her on-stage personality.

Frothy lace tights, silky bow adornments, Marabou-trimmed robes and silk corsetry make her sensual choices look impossibly chic - encouraging fellow style insiders like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid to follow suit.

Bloomers in particular have become Sabrina’s signature. Coquette to their core with a Victoriana twist and steeped in vintage motifs, the ruffled shorts quickly came to dominate the fashionscape - with Sabrina’s influence no doubt coming into play.

Ottolinger, Ann Demeulemeester, Natasha Zinko, Gucci and Miu Miu, who famously sent Emma Corrin down the runway in crystal-clad hot pants layered over tights, have all backed the deliciously feminine fad.

Armed with ruffles galore, Sabrina continues to carve out a space for her iconic style - one defined by sugar and spice and everything nice.