The 10 most unexpected (and brilliant) fashion choices by Emma Watson

Emma Watson isn’t just a Hollywood veteran - she’s a powerhouse of brains, beauty, and brilliance.

From Harry Potter to global activism, she’s championed feminism and sustainable fashion to the nth degree. Effortlessly chic, the It-Brit often marries timeless elegance with eco-friendly brands, turning out mindful yet modish looks on the reg.

And then there’s Prada, and more specifically, her collaboration as the face of Prada Paradoxe perfume. The beloved actress and certified Miuccia muse brings her signature intelligence and 'English Rose' charm to each and every campaign, positioning herself as a superpower style icon in the luxury sphere.

Yet, the Oxford native doesn't shy away from a bold look or two. From mesh panelled leggings to floral-embroidered camo print suits, Emma's wardrobe has left no sartorial stone unturned. After all, she did 'come up' in the Noughties - a tumultuous time for all of our neon-saturated wardrobes.

Whether she’s turning heads on the red carpet or campaigning for a better world, Emma continues to prove you can be both stylish and socially conscious. And isn’t that real wizardry?

Discover Emma Watson's most unexpected looks below and join us in celebrating the actress' iconic work both on and off set.

Emma Watson's most unexpected looks to date:

© FilmMagic Green Queen Emma attended the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone channelling pixie chic in head-to-toe green. The velvet and chiffon blend? So Noughties it hurts - but in the best way possible.

© WireImage Camo Chic Back in 2002, the Oxford native slipped into a striking camo print suit to attend the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets premiere in New York. The set featured embellished floral detailing and a longline fit.

© Getty Images Chocolate Charm A few days later, the young actress hit the red carpet once again, this time sporting a 90s-inspired look. She layered up in a chocolate leather jacket which was coolly paired with matching boots and a silk longline dress featuring a bohemian print.

© Getty Images Punk Persona Back in 2011, Emma attended a photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows at The Renaissance St Pancras Hotel. For the outing, she channelled her inner punk, sporting a pixie cut and Bellatrix-inspired mini dress complete with gothic black lace layered over a neon yellow slip.



© Getty Images English Rose In the spring of 2016, Emma attended the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. For the bash, she slipped into some navy cigarette trousers, layered under a white strapless gown dotted featuring crimson poppies and a whimsical white ruffle trim across the bust.



© Getty Images Sheer Excellence The actress opted for a layered look to attend the Parisian photocall for her film The Circle. She wore a sheer black maxi dress showcasing a V-neck and gold sequin detailing, which was layered over a white sleeveless tee and teamed with black point-toe heels.

© WireImage Cleopatra Collar Hitting the red carpet for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Perks Of Being A Wallflower star championed Egyptian elegance in a strapless black gown featuring a glittering gold Cleopatra Collar.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Striped Sensation Emma arrived at the Charles Finch & CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street in March 2022 looking mesmeric in Nensi Dojaka's AW22 'Flower Velvet Mini.' The It-girl garment was paired with some striking monochrome tights with spiralling mesh panels.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images Balletcore Brilliance The actress tapped into 'balletcore' with her chosen ensemble for the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2022. The look featured a balletic dress, complete with a halterneck top in black and a delightfully frothy tulle skirt in an ivory shade.