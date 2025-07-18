Rita Ora's racy red lace crop top and low-rise midi skirt combo is a heatwave dressing dream

Rest assured, if you’re ever in need of some summer outfit inspo, Rita Ora is your girl.

Never not donning something utterly it-girl coded, the triple-threat singer, actress and beauty mogul opted for all red trimmed with decadent lace for her most recent outing, and it’s safe to say, we’re obsessed.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram, the Heat singer literally bought the heat in a one-shoulder, red ribbed crop top with pink lace accents and a matching low-rise satin skirt.

© @ritaora Rita's wardrobe is one of the best in the business

The racy red combo was made all the more dreamy thanks to the addition of her selection of gold bangles and rings. Of course, her long bronde locks were left out in a billowing blow-out style, loosely curled to utter perfection.

© @ritaora Her glam completed the ensemble perfectly

To match the energy of her ensemble, she opted for a slick black winged liner look, a glowy face base and high-shine brown lipgloss.

Co-ords will forever be a wardrobe hero in summer months, as the matching moment takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. Rita’s stylish co-ord was sourced from Paris-based fashion label, Vaillant, who specialise in all things it-girl coded and is loved by the likes of Alex Consani, Vittoria Ceretti and Emily Ratajkowski.

The whole look is currently on sale for £402, the skirt featuring an organza ruffle on one side.

Currently in NYC on business, Rita lets fans in on the behind-the-scenes of her current trip, captioning the post: “Yesterday I saw some familiar faces, filmed some exciting things and played people some of my new music! And checked in with my Amazon film/music crew! Blessed and active are the words of the day.”

© @ritaora Rita's other look was an all-white look

As expected, Rita’s red look wasn’t the only sartorial style moment included in the Instagram carousel. In another snap, she donned yet another sleek, chic co-ord, this time a plunging white lace camisole and matching skirt.

All in all, if you’re stuck for what to wear this season, according to Rita, a matching top and skirt co-ord is all you need to stand out.