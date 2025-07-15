Rita Ora's mini skirt and bizarre accessory combo is bang on-trend for summer 2025

It's no sartorial secret that dopamine-inducing shades of yellow have taken the top spot for summer 2025's most coveted colourway.

From luxe mellow yellows to bold lemon hues, fashionistas have paid homage to the sunny season in the form of vintage bikinis, designer midi dresses and cool-girl custom co-ords (shoutout to Hailey Bieber for her incredible Rhode x Pucci set).

The latest It-girl to put a new way of wearing yellow on our radar is style icon Rita Ora. The 34-year-old has been spending time in New York over recent weeks and putting her signature quirky fashion twist on classic outfits.

© GC Images Rita Ora's NYC style agenda has been impeccable

On Monday, she was spotted wearing an outfit that expertly mixed tailoring with a touch of summer eccentricity. She wore an oversized grey check blazer with a coordinating pleated mini skirt (her favourite skirt style of the season), offset with a relaxed white graphic tee underneath. She elevated her preppy fit with the boldest accessory choice of the season - a pair of bright yellow socks.

Her ribbed yellow socks were totally unexpected, yet added a refreshing pop of colour to her ensemble that immediately drew the eye. The vibrant hue injected a sense of fun into her monochromatic outfit. Worn scrunched above glossy black loafers, the fun addition perfectly demonstrated how she takes a classic outfit and infuses it with a touch of her quirky personality.

© GC Images She elevated her classic checkered suit with a pair of bright yellow socks

Ahead of the curve as always, Rita's look showed us a new way of styling yellow for the upcoming autumn season (not that we're ready to think about constantly having to wear socks just yet).

It's also the ideal inspiration for minimalists looking to add a touch of trend-driven colour to their outfit.

Just throw in a yellow accessory with your go-to look and voilà - instant upgrade. Bob’s your uncle... or should we say, Rita’s your style muse?