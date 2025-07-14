Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora just made crotchless leather chaps socially acceptable
rita ora in all black outfit in nyc© GC Images

The singer says the Western slacks are officially in for summer 2025

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
38 minutes ago
What wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card? Rita Ora’s crotchless chaps, that’s what.

The singer has been enjoying a street style renaissance as of late, and on Saturday took to the streets of New York in a look that’s certainly not to be missed.

The 34-year-old turned out statement look in a multicoloured leather coat, complete with a radiant colourblock effect in hues of rust, azure, forest green and cherry red. She layered the painterly piece over a sheer white fine knit cardigan with cut-out detailing, which was paired with a black mesh bodysuit.

Rita Ora wore Stella McCartney jeans with chap detailing for her New York otuing© GC Images
Rita Ora wore Stella McCartney for her New York otuing

Injecting her attire with some cowgirl charm, the singer slipped into a pair of blue mid-rise jeans affixed with black faux leather crotchless chaps showcasing golden floral embroidery across the hip accents. 

The trousers, coined the Chaps Embroidered Straight-Leg Jeans, hailed from Stella McCartney’s SS25 collection - and are available to buy online for £725. Crafted from vegan leather and responsibly sourced and GOTS-certified cotton, the designer bottoms made for an ethical yet eye-catching look.

rita ora in jeans and leather jacket that radiate punkish cool-girl glamour© GC Images
The singer served up punkish cool-girl glamour

Bold crotchless chaps have become something of a staple for the style set. Beloved by those including Bella Hadid, the statement trousers are a modern adaptation of traditional Western chaps, which were originally developed in the 19th century to protect cowboys from brush and weather while riding. 

Unlike the full-coverage designs used historically for practicality, crotchless chaps serve a more decorative or theatrical purpose, emerging in modern-day fashion as a statement piece that reinterprets classic cowboy attire with a provocative twist. 

To polish off her outfit choice, Rita wore her hair down in tumbling caramel-kissed curls, accessorising with a black leather handbag and her go-to Margiela Tabi ballet flats in black. 

A pair of large, wraparound sunglasses with dark chocolate-tinted lenses shielded her face from the East Coast summer sun, while a pair of cool-girl silver hoop earrings peeked out from beneath her golden tresses.

