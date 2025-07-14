Rita Ora just made crotchless leather chaps socially acceptable

What wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card? Rita Ora’s crotchless chaps, that’s what.

The singer has been enjoying a street style renaissance as of late, and on Saturday took to the streets of New York in a look that’s certainly not to be missed.

The 34-year-old turned out statement look in a multicoloured leather coat, complete with a radiant colourblock effect in hues of rust, azure, forest green and cherry red. She layered the painterly piece over a sheer white fine knit cardigan with cut-out detailing, which was paired with a black mesh bodysuit.

© GC Images Rita Ora wore Stella McCartney for her New York otuing

Injecting her attire with some cowgirl charm, the singer slipped into a pair of blue mid-rise jeans affixed with black faux leather crotchless chaps showcasing golden floral embroidery across the hip accents.

The trousers, coined the Chaps Embroidered Straight-Leg Jeans, hailed from Stella McCartney’s SS25 collection - and are available to buy online for £725. Crafted from vegan leather and responsibly sourced and GOTS-certified cotton, the designer bottoms made for an ethical yet eye-catching look.

© GC Images The singer served up punkish cool-girl glamour

Bold crotchless chaps have become something of a staple for the style set. Beloved by those including Bella Hadid, the statement trousers are a modern adaptation of traditional Western chaps, which were originally developed in the 19th century to protect cowboys from brush and weather while riding.

Unlike the full-coverage designs used historically for practicality, crotchless chaps serve a more decorative or theatrical purpose, emerging in modern-day fashion as a statement piece that reinterprets classic cowboy attire with a provocative twist.

To polish off her outfit choice, Rita wore her hair down in tumbling caramel-kissed curls, accessorising with a black leather handbag and her go-to Margiela Tabi ballet flats in black.

A pair of large, wraparound sunglasses with dark chocolate-tinted lenses shielded her face from the East Coast summer sun, while a pair of cool-girl silver hoop earrings peeked out from beneath her golden tresses.