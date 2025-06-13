Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's biker shorts and knee-high boots look is sultry-athleisure perfection
Subscribe
Rita Ora's biker shorts and knee-high boots look is sultry-athleisure perfection
Rita Ora arriving to perform outside King's Cross station on Tiktok LIVE with Will Smith and DJ AG ONLINE at Kings Cross on June 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

Rita Ora's biker shorts and knee-high boots look is sultry-athleisure perfection

The singer and fashion icon stepped out for a street performance in London, supported by her husband Taika Waititi

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Rita Ora isn't short of attention-grabbing street style looks. 

The 34-year-old It-Brit is an off-duty style muse, flexing her fashion chops at any given moment. 

Her latest appearance comes in the form of a street performance, joining DJ AG - the open format DJ who puts on performances on the streets of London. 

Rita joined him to perform some of her biggest hits like R.I.P, Let You Love Me and a new single, Heat

Rita Ora arriving to perform outside King's Cross station on Tiktok LIVE with Will Smith and DJ AG ONLINE at Kings Cross on June 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
Rita Ora performed outside King's Cross station in the coolest biker shorts and knee-high sock boots look

It was inevitable that Rita would perform in sartorial style. She stepped out in a cropped black-and-white Adidas zip-up hoodie with high-waisted biker shorts, a matching jumper tied around her waist, and sleek black knee-high sock boots. Oversized white sunglasses and statement rings complete her sporty-meets-streetwear vibe. 

Her ensemble was a total fashion-forward remix of classic sportswear, adding interest with a daring edge. 

Rita Ora arriving to perform outside King's Cross station on Tiktok LIVE with Will Smith and DJ AG ONLINE at Kings Cross on June 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
Her Adidas look put the coolest spin on streetwear

Proving her penchant for iconic street style, this week she also visited the Heart Breakfast Radio Studios wearing a showstopping all-red tracksuit-inspired co-ord: a waxed zip-up cropped bomber jacket featuring dramatic balloon sleeves, paired with a matching ruched maxi skirt which she layered over a pair of trousers. She accessorised with oversized amber-tinted sunglasses and a mini black embellished shoulder bag. 

Once again, her outfit reimagined sporty streetwear, putting a fashion-forward spin on the classic tracksuit.

Rita Ora arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on June 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
Her penchant for sportswear never fails

Her outfits proved that comfortable athleisure wear needn't be boring - add some interesting layers or feminine knee-high boots for a look that stands out from the crowd.

DJ AG sets up his decks in King's Cross and Brixton, and started off by simply allowing those who want to get their music some attention to perform, which he'd then post online and tag their social media handle.

Fast forward to 2025 and he's garnered over half a million on followers on Instagram, and has had the likes of Will Smith, Ciara, Skepta, and Ed Sheeran join him for live street performances that gather the masses.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More