Rita Ora flaunts her Wimbledon whites in preppy mini skirt outfit

Even tennis fans will agree: Wimbledon is about more than just the sport.

Every year, spectators step out in their most stylish ensembles to watch the world’s best players compete for the championship titles - this week, under a sweltering summer sun. And it’s not just the guests bringing the fashion. On court, players continue to find creative ways to interpret the all-white dress code.

British singer Rita Ora may not be swinging a racket, but she made it clear from across the pond that if she ever took to Centre Court, she’d serve a fashion-forward take on the traditional Wimbledon whites.

© GC Images Rita Ora wore the ultimate Wimbledon whites outfit in New York on Friday

Stepping out in New York on Friday, she served (pun intended) sporty-chic vibes with a fashion-forward twist in a tennis-inspired look. She wore a crisp white ensemble by Polo Ralph Lauren, featuring a preppy pleated mini skirt featuring a boxer shorts style waistband, paired with a fitted Wimbledon-embossed polo shirt, both of which were stamped with the brand's signature logo. Over the top, she layered a lightweight white jacket, adding a functional yet stylish element.

To cinch the waist, she opted for a tan double leather belt with silver hardware, giving the outfit a street-style edge. For footwear, Rita finished the look with a bold pop of colour with some red-and-white high-top trainers, paired with retro-infused white socks.

© GC Images Her bright red footwear added a pop of street style cool

The Wimbledon Championships have long been known for their strict dress code, maintaining a tradition that dates back to the tournament's early days. Competitors must wear suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white from the moment they enter the court surround. A key component of the dress code is the restriction on solid masses or panels of colour. While a single trim of colour around the neckline and cuffs of sleeves is acceptable, "it must be no wider than one centimetre," according to the official dress code.

Rita's outfit is the ultimate blend of athletic aesthetic and cool-girl energy. It's proof that if she were a tennis star instead of a global singing superstar, she would be taking home the unofficial fashion trophy.