Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Visible bras are this season's most risqué trend - here's how to style the look
Subscribe
Visible bras are this season's most risqué trend - here's how to style the look
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Visible bras are this season's most risqué trend - here's how to style the look

From Miu Miu to Chanel, the daring look is perking its way onto the sartorial scene

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It might feel a bit odd to talk about bras in terms of fleeting fashion trends, but they do seem to fall in and out of style. We're not referring to that worn-in, well-loved everyday bra – the one that’s been through too many washes but still gets the job done at 8 am. While many have recently embraced the no-bra trend – a 90s hallmark that's crept back onto the sartorial scene – it’s a movement that hasn’t always felt so freeing for those with fuller busts.

However, we seem to be entering a new era – one where visible bras are no longer just undergarments, but the risqué focal point of an outfit. No longer hidden or purely practical, they’re being reimagined on the runway as bold, hybrid pieces that add a layer of sensuality and intrigue to contemporary dressing.

Just look at Miuccia Prada’s work for Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, where she resurrected the bullet bras of the 1950s – reviving their sculptural silhouette with a subversive twist. Bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses, their conical shape adding a striking contrast to otherwise soft, romantic silhouettes.

Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 model wearing knit ensemble and bra© Getty Images
Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025

Elsewhere, Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses. At Chanel, the bra was boldly exposed beneath tailored skirt suits – a playful subversion of classic archetypes. 

Hark back to September 2024 when Dolce & Gabbana reimagined Madonna’s iconic cone bra from the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that was originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Sumptuous satin, silk, lace, and tulle mingled with shimmering sheer embellishments that created the ultimate feminine fashion fantasy in Milan.

Madonna's in the infamous Jean Paul Gaultier bullet bra© Getty Images
Madonna's infamous Jean Paul Gaultier bullet bra

Though they have moved into the mainstream fashion frontlines, visible bras are nothing new. Vivienne Westwood layered padded, pointed bras over knitted tops and dresses in her 1982 Buffalo Girls show.

Before they became high-fashion statements, bullet bras were famously worn by stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield – symbols of a time when lingerie served as a visual shorthand for reductive female archetypes.

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show© Getty Images
Dolce & Gabbana resurrected the bullet bra

From Doechii’s daring Grammys ensemble and Addison Rae’s sultry Agent Provocateur set to Charli XCX's  Fleur du Mal’s triangle bra and Dua Lipa's full 50s glamour in Miu Miu's cone bra, underwear-as-outerwear has transcended the runway.

Whether you’re ready to fully embrace the look or simply stick to freeing the nip, wearing a bra – or not – is entirely a personal choice. From layering over a T-shirt to letting it take centre stage, here are the most stylish ways to bring lingerie out of the bedroom and into the fashion spotlight this season.

How to style a visible bra

Ella Emhoff wears black bras, a black mesh top, gray suit flared pants, a black leather bag, black pointed shoes, outside Proenza Schoule© Getty Images

Double up with mesh

The visible bra under a mesh top has long been one of the hottest takes on the sheer trend. If you’re looking to tap into the look without going too bold, this pairing feels effortlessly cool – especially when styled with a classic pair of jeans.

Danielle Deadwyler wears black Prada heeled mules, a gold chain necklace, a black bra, a black jacket, a black mini skirt and a black leather Prada bag outside Prada show© Getty Images

Layer with a jacket

Thanks to the UK’s ever-changeable weather, wearing a bra solo might invite more goosebumps than compliments. Luckily, they pair perfectly under jackets with structured silhouettes.

A guest wears green bikini top, matching green long maxi skirt with embroidery and rhinestones and a black jacket over the shoulders outside Georges Hobeika © Getty Images

Opt for a two-piece

When in doubt, reach for a co-ord. It’s one of the simplest ways to nail the visible bra trend – particularly for an evening out. A cropped bra top styled with a low-rise matching maxi skirt is a no-fuss fix.

Katie Giorgadze wears sunglasses, earrings, a black drop waist crochet mesh dress by Jil Sander, black bras and underwear, an oversized big black tote leather bag, fishnet ballerina flat shoes by Alaia© Getty Images

Style with crochet

When summer rolls around, our wardrobes inevitably fill up with an endless rotation of crochet pieces. And just like you'd layer a bikini under a crochet dress at the beach, you can do the same with your favourite bra for the city. Simply swap the sand for the sidewalk.

Becky G is seen on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida© GC Images

Luxurious lace

If you want to embrace the visible bra trend wholeheartedly, reach for an iteration that's crafted from delicate lace for the ultimate statement piece.

Sasha Ray wears black vinyl jacket, cropped top, pants, boots outside Rick Owens during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026© Getty Images

Sultry leather

Who said bras need to be soft and sweet? In full leather, they’re unapologetically daring – and every bit as glamorous.

Carmella Rose wears light brown wavy short hair, black bralette, burgundy bordeaux oversized blazer jacket, shiny black silver studded Stella McCartney© Getty Images

Sleek tailoring

Subvert traditional tailoring by layering a bra under an oversized suit with a plunging neckline and low-button closure – proof that power dressing can be both polished and provocative.

Nara Smith is seen wearing a complete outfit from Miu Miu, consisting of a knee-length black blazer with notch lapels and shoulder pads featuring floral black sequin embellishment, a mid blue shirt underneath, a black bra embellished with black sequins© Getty Images

Add layering

A simple layering trick can add unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable.

Karina Nigay wears a pale pastel green / blue oversized dress, shiny bejeweled bras over the dress, a shiny bejeweled long© Getty Images

Over instead of under

Forget convention – wear your bra over your clothes for a statement look straight out of the 80s Vivienne Westwood playbook.

Rita Ora is seen on July 08, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

Keep it casual

For an effortlessly cool everyday look, style your bra with slouchy cargo trousers and a voluminous bomber. The contrast refines your silhouette while adding texture. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More