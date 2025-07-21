Visible bras are this season's most risqué trend - here's how to style the look

It might feel a bit odd to talk about bras in terms of fleeting fashion trends, but they do seem to fall in and out of style. We're not referring to that worn-in, well-loved everyday bra – the one that’s been through too many washes but still gets the job done at 8 am. While many have recently embraced the no-bra trend – a 90s hallmark that's crept back onto the sartorial scene – it’s a movement that hasn’t always felt so freeing for those with fuller busts.
However, we seem to be entering a new era – one where visible bras are no longer just undergarments, but the risqué focal point of an outfit. No longer hidden or purely practical, they’re being reimagined on the runway as bold, hybrid pieces that add a layer of sensuality and intrigue to contemporary dressing.
Just look at Miuccia Prada’s work for Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, where she resurrected the bullet bras of the 1950s – reviving their sculptural silhouette with a subversive twist. Bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses, their conical shape adding a striking contrast to otherwise soft, romantic silhouettes.
Elsewhere, Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses. At Chanel, the bra was boldly exposed beneath tailored skirt suits – a playful subversion of classic archetypes.
Hark back to September 2024 when Dolce & Gabbana reimagined Madonna’s iconic cone bra from the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that was originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Sumptuous satin, silk, lace, and tulle mingled with shimmering sheer embellishments that created the ultimate feminine fashion fantasy in Milan.
Though they have moved into the mainstream fashion frontlines, visible bras are nothing new. Vivienne Westwood layered padded, pointed bras over knitted tops and dresses in her 1982 Buffalo Girls show.
Before they became high-fashion statements, bullet bras were famously worn by stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield – symbols of a time when lingerie served as a visual shorthand for reductive female archetypes.
From Doechii’s daring Grammys ensemble and Addison Rae’s sultry Agent Provocateur set to Charli XCX's Fleur du Mal’s triangle bra and Dua Lipa's full 50s glamour in Miu Miu's cone bra, underwear-as-outerwear has transcended the runway.
Whether you’re ready to fully embrace the look or simply stick to freeing the nip, wearing a bra – or not – is entirely a personal choice. From layering over a T-shirt to letting it take centre stage, here are the most stylish ways to bring lingerie out of the bedroom and into the fashion spotlight this season.