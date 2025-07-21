Visible bras are this season's most risqué trend - here's how to style the look

It might feel a bit odd to talk about bras in terms of fleeting fashion trends, but they do seem to fall in and out of style. We're not referring to that worn-in, well-loved everyday bra – the one that’s been through too many washes but still gets the job done at 8 am. While many have recently embraced the no-bra trend – a 90s hallmark that's crept back onto the sartorial scene – it’s a movement that hasn’t always felt so freeing for those with fuller busts.

However, we seem to be entering a new era – one where visible bras are no longer just undergarments, but the risqué focal point of an outfit. No longer hidden or purely practical, they’re being reimagined on the runway as bold, hybrid pieces that add a layer of sensuality and intrigue to contemporary dressing.

Just look at Miuccia Prada’s work for Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, where she resurrected the bullet bras of the 1950s – reviving their sculptural silhouette with a subversive twist. Bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses, their conical shape adding a striking contrast to otherwise soft, romantic silhouettes.

© Getty Images Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025

Elsewhere, Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses. At Chanel, the bra was boldly exposed beneath tailored skirt suits – a playful subversion of classic archetypes.

Hark back to September 2024 when Dolce & Gabbana reimagined Madonna’s iconic cone bra from the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that was originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Sumptuous satin, silk, lace, and tulle mingled with shimmering sheer embellishments that created the ultimate feminine fashion fantasy in Milan.

© Getty Images Madonna's infamous Jean Paul Gaultier bullet bra

Though they have moved into the mainstream fashion frontlines, visible bras are nothing new. Vivienne Westwood layered padded, pointed bras over knitted tops and dresses in her 1982 Buffalo Girls show.

Before they became high-fashion statements, bullet bras were famously worn by stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield – symbols of a time when lingerie served as a visual shorthand for reductive female archetypes.

© Getty Images Dolce & Gabbana resurrected the bullet bra

From Doechii’s daring Grammys ensemble and Addison Rae’s sultry Agent Provocateur set to Charli XCX's Fleur du Mal’s triangle bra and Dua Lipa's full 50s glamour in Miu Miu's cone bra, underwear-as-outerwear has transcended the runway.

Whether you’re ready to fully embrace the look or simply stick to freeing the nip, wearing a bra – or not – is entirely a personal choice. From layering over a T-shirt to letting it take centre stage, here are the most stylish ways to bring lingerie out of the bedroom and into the fashion spotlight this season.

How to style a visible bra

© Getty Images Double up with mesh The visible bra under a mesh top has long been one of the hottest takes on the sheer trend. If you’re looking to tap into the look without going too bold, this pairing feels effortlessly cool – especially when styled with a classic pair of jeans.



© Getty Images Layer with a jacket Thanks to the UK’s ever-changeable weather, wearing a bra solo might invite more goosebumps than compliments. Luckily, they pair perfectly under jackets with structured silhouettes.



© Getty Images Opt for a two-piece When in doubt, reach for a co-ord. It’s one of the simplest ways to nail the visible bra trend – particularly for an evening out. A cropped bra top styled with a low-rise matching maxi skirt is a no-fuss fix.



© Getty Images Style with crochet When summer rolls around, our wardrobes inevitably fill up with an endless rotation of crochet pieces. And just like you'd layer a bikini under a crochet dress at the beach, you can do the same with your favourite bra for the city. Simply swap the sand for the sidewalk.



© GC Images Luxurious lace If you want to embrace the visible bra trend wholeheartedly, reach for an iteration that's crafted from delicate lace for the ultimate statement piece.



© Getty Images Sultry leather Who said bras need to be soft and sweet? In full leather, they’re unapologetically daring – and every bit as glamorous.



© Getty Images Sleek tailoring Subvert traditional tailoring by layering a bra under an oversized suit with a plunging neckline and low-button closure – proof that power dressing can be both polished and provocative.

© Getty Images Add layering A simple layering trick can add unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable.



© Getty Images Over instead of under Forget convention – wear your bra over your clothes for a statement look straight out of the 80s Vivienne Westwood playbook.

