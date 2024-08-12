How to wear a négligée for everyday according to Sabrina Carpenter:

A girlish blend of popstar polish and girl-next-door charm, Sabrina Carpenter’s style is an ever-rotating carousel of feminine finds.
Her fashion choices are a visual diary of someone who’s having a blast in the spotlight, with hits such as Please, Please, Please and Espresso captivating Gen Z listeners across the globe.
Naturally, her ascendancy up the charts has also brought about a style evolution. Despite being on the Hollywood scene since her Disney days, only now is Sabrina shaking up her style with divinely girly pieces to covet.
Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.
Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.
When not decked out in her vintage-inspired frocks, Sabrina can be found sporting tracksuits and XL hoodies like the rest of us. However, her true power lies in her ability to wear underwear as outerwear, leading all of her avid followers to believe they can too.
RELATED: We just figured out Sabrina Carpenter's blush combo and it's actually affordable
MORE: Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay
Yet, the romantic slips can be hard to style. They're not exactly office-friendly, or overly practical at that. But they do make for whimsy eveningwear staples, summer in the city thrown-ons and European holiday must-haves - depending on how you wear them.
Texture is key for Sabrina. The star isn’t afraid to experiment with colours, frills and feathers, as evidenced by her social media feed. Standing at a petite five-foot tall, the 25-year-old typically teams a micro slip with some mega heels, amping up the glamour of her nightwear-inspired attire.
The devil’s in the detail. Frothy lace tights, silky bow adornments, Marabou-trimmed robes and silk corsetry make her sultry choices look impossibly chic.
Keen to try the Sabrina-approved négligées for everyday trend? Discover how the popstar styles her favourite garment and step into the spotlight with your lavish lingerie-infused wardrobe.
How to wear a négligée for everyday according to Sabrina Carpenter: