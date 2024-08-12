How to wear a négligée for everyday according to Sabrina Carpenter:

A girlish blend of popstar polish and girl-next-door charm, Sabrina Carpenter’s style is an ever-rotating carousel of feminine finds.

Her fashion choices are a visual diary of someone who’s having a blast in the spotlight, with hits such as Please, Please, Please and Espresso captivating Gen Z listeners across the globe.

Naturally, her ascendancy up the charts has also brought about a style evolution. Despite being on the Hollywood scene since her Disney days, only now is Sabrina shaking up her style with divinely girly pieces to covet.

Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.

© Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter Coquette babydolls and slip dresses are a staple Sabrina piece

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.

When not decked out in her vintage-inspired frocks, Sabrina can be found sporting tracksuits and XL hoodies like the rest of us. However, her true power lies in her ability to wear underwear as outerwear, leading all of her avid followers to believe they can too.

RELATED: We just figured out Sabrina Carpenter's blush combo and it's actually affordable

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay

Yet, the romantic slips can be hard to style. They're not exactly office-friendly, or overly practical at that. But they do make for whimsy eveningwear staples, summer in the city thrown-ons and European holiday must-haves - depending on how you wear them.

© Imaxtree Coperni SS24 © Imaxtree Gucci SS24 © Imaxtree Versace SS24

Texture is key for Sabrina. The star isn’t afraid to experiment with colours, frills and feathers, as evidenced by her social media feed. Standing at a petite five-foot tall, the 25-year-old typically teams a micro slip with some mega heels, amping up the glamour of her nightwear-inspired attire.

The devil’s in the detail. Frothy lace tights, silky bow adornments, Marabou-trimmed robes and silk corsetry make her sultry choices look impossibly chic.

Keen to try the Sabrina-approved négligées for everyday trend? Discover how the popstar styles her favourite garment and step into the spotlight with your lavish lingerie-infused wardrobe.

How to wear a négligée for everyday according to Sabrina Carpenter:

As it is The 25-year-old wore a turquoise tulle négligée as it us, pairing the whimsical garment with some bejewelled blue underwear to pack a sartorial punch.

Over bow-clad tights Sabrina served up pure coquettecore in a white, lace-trimmed lingerie dress complete with crystal detailing. She teamed the number with some black tights featuring bow detailing.

With thigh-high stockings A scarlet red corseted combination was the singer's outfit choice while filming the music video for her song 'Please, Please, Please.' She paired the boudoir piece with some knee-high black stockings and a hearty dose of Barry Keoghan.

Via polka dots A splash of polka dots and a touch of Prada culminated in a covetable outfit for Sabrina's luxury holiday. The chart-topper teamed her sheer spotted babydoll top with a black bubble skirt and some Prada loafers.

With a Brat-girl garter Sabrina attended Charli XCX's 32nd birthday party in Los Angeles sporting a pale pink babydoll complete with black trimmed ruffle detailing and a co-ordinating garter.

Layered under a XL blazer Sabrina layered a silky, rose-pink slip dress under an oversized leather blazer, fusing feminine and masculine motifs to perfection.

In cherry red While performing on Saturday Night Live, the singer slipped into a cherry red babydoll accented with black lace trims.

Coated in scarlet beading Flapper-inspired red beading coated Sabrina's corseted outfit as she posed backstage. The beautiful boned piece was paired with a 1920s-themed evening bag. Carpenter goes cabaret.