What to wear to your next concert: 5 stylish outfit ideas

You braved the dreaded virtual queue and emerged victorious - wallet empty but tickets secured. Your golden pass to music mecca is finally in hand, starring the artist or band you've been dying to see in real time.

Frantic texts between friends start to ricochet across Whatsapp - asking the only question that matters. “What are you going to wear?”

Dressing for a gig is a rite of passage for music lovers. Unlike festival attire, which champions crochet, sequins and waterproofs worn (and reworn) throughout the week, concert clothing is a one-night-only situation. Meaning? Your outfit should pack a punch.

First thing’s first - comfort is key. Gigs are sweaty affairs and dancing is essential. Hence, one should come prepared. Think practical pieces; jorts, T-shirts, sneakers and crossbody bags that leave you hands free to party the night away with your peers.

If you’re not planning on arriving decked out in merch, then simplicity should be a priority. Sure, it’s all about the music. But you don’t want flimsy straps, heeled footwear or clunky handbags getting in your way.

We’d always advise to dress in accordance with the performer. For example, an Olivia Rodrigo gig calls for gothic-infused corsetry, fishnet tights, Doc Martens and purple palettes. On the contrary, an Oasis show demands Britpop staples, with bucket hats, parkas and band tees immediately springing to mind.

With that in mind, we’ve curated five stellar looks that would suit all types of gigs. From rock ‘n’ roll to 70s bohemia and pop princess, discover the top outfit picks for your next gig attendance below.

5 gig-ready looks for 2025:

Practical Polish

One can never go wrong with a versatile pair of jorts. Comfortable and on-trend, the denim slacks are easy to style. We'd pair ours with Puma's beloved ballet sneakers, metallic accents and a cool-girl tank top.

Statement Slogan

Gigs are the prime place to mingle with like-minded people. Make a statement and kick off conversation with your T-shirt of choice, whether it’s a meme-worthy reference of a powerful message like Conner Ives’ popular ‘Protect The Dolls’ tee.

Whimsy-Chic

Not one for trends? Denim is your best friend, and we’d pair our favourite baggy slacks with a subversive top complete with lace to achieve that nonchalant, punk-inspired look.

Sporty Spice

Lean into Gen Z dress codes with a helping hand from Ganni. If you prefer feminine silhouettes, opt for a sporty dress that's functional and fashionable in equal measure.

Casual Cool

If you love to be front and centre of the dance floor, then it’s best to dress for a full-blown workout. Fuse party perfection and loungewear by slipping into a sleek halterneck and comfy shorts for the ultimate gig-ready aesthetic.

