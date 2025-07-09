Cutest lingerie to shop for summer: Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and more

Shopping for lingerie in the summer hits differently.

With sun-kissed skin and heat-induced dopamine influencing each and every fashion choice, perusing for the perfect pair of pants rarely feels like a chore.

Pastel hues and sweet floral detailing come calling - a far cry from the go-go granny knickers worn when cocooning during winter.

It’s the prime time to treat yourself. With brands such as Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and Dora Larsen offering up adorable designs which are brimming with feminine flair, it’s impossible to turn down the opportunity to spice up your underwear drawer. Confidence comes from within, after all.

Plus, the underwear-as-outerwear trend is still going strong, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Emily Ratajkowski flying the flag for the playful movement. No longer are our panties a source of taboo - but rather something to show off if one wishes.

So, cue the bloomers, bralettes and Brazilians - as this is officially the summer of fabulous, flouncing frillies.

Cutest lingerie to shop for summer:

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected offers up summer vibes, be it via sweet hues, floral detailing or feminine silhouettes.

