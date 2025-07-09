Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest lingerie to shop for summer: Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and more
models in red underwear on picnic balnket

From lace to pointelle, discover the sweetest styles of the season

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Shopping for lingerie in the summer hits differently. 

With sun-kissed skin and heat-induced dopamine influencing each and every fashion choice, perusing for the perfect pair of pants rarely feels like a chore. 

Pastel hues and sweet floral detailing come calling - a far cry from the go-go granny knickers worn when cocooning during winter.

It’s the prime time to treat yourself. With brands such as Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and Dora Larsen offering up adorable designs which are brimming with feminine flair, it’s impossible to turn down the opportunity to spice up your underwear drawer. Confidence comes from within, after all. 

Plus, the underwear-as-outerwear trend is still going strong, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Emily Ratajkowski flying the flag for the playful movement. No longer are our panties a source of taboo - but rather something to show off if one wishes. 

So, cue the bloomers, bralettes and Brazilians - as this is officially the summer of fabulous, flouncing frillies. 

Cutest lingerie to shop for summer: 

  • lemon bra

    Mesh V-Balconette

    Understatement

    Live the Dolce Vita with a helping hand from Understatement. The body conscious brand's lemon drop bralette is the sweetest summer staple - comfortable and cute in equal measure.

  • rose dotted bralette

    The Balconette

    Cou Cou Intimates

    It's all coming up roses for Cou Cou Intimates - the new cool-girl underwear brand on the block. This floral balconette is a timeless choice, supportive and chic for year-round wear. 

  • LYRA SATIN SHORTS

    Lyra Satin Shorts

    Dorina

    Tap into Gen Z's ongoing obsession white bloomers courtesy of Dorina. These lace-trimmed satin shorts can be styled up with cowboy boots and the brand's matching cami top. 

  • turquoise and lilac floral bralette in lace

    Marta Floral Embroidery Underwire Bra

    Dora Larsen

    For those seeking a touch of pastel perfection, look to Dora Larsen. The label is saturated with sustainable feminine finds, ready to enhance your tan in no time. This mint-lilac set is the dreamiest choice, especially when teamed with the matching bottoms.

  • Charlotte Ciel Bra in blue floral

    Charlotte Ciel Bra

    Edge O' Beyond

    Summer brides, look no further than this striking ensemble by Edge O' Beyond. The three-piece set boasts a blend of sky-blue silk and delicate rose detailing that dances across the décolletage. Pre-nuptial perfection. 

  • Embrace Lace Chemise

    Embrace Lace Chemise

    Wacoal

    Slip dresses are the ultimate summer staple. Go from day to night with Wacoal's slinky mesh number - topped with dainty lace detail and spaghetti straps. 

  • polka dot bra

    Polka Bra

    Fruity Booty

    Didn't you hear? It's a polka dot summer - and Fruity Booty is here to zhuzh your lingerie drawer with It-girl designs and comfort-forward cuts. 

  • white frilly thong

    Pretty Flowers Thong with Side Straps

    Intimissimi

    Elevate your everyday with a touch of frill. Intimissimi's lace-frosted thong will pair beautifully with bloomers, making for a highly romantic vintage aesthetic.

  • By Anthropologie yellow-blue bra

    Sheer Embroidered Triangle Bralette

    Anthropologie

    Infuse your collection with summer-ready hues. Anthropologie's delightful bralette marries ocean-inspired blues with lemon yellow accents - a fun, flirtatious choice for all. 

  • Peyton Lace Bra Pink

    Peyton Lace Bra Pink

    Bluebella

    Feel pretty in help thanks to Bluebella. The beloved brand is waiting to kit you out this season, with serene, delicate pieces like the Peyton bra and matching undies. 

How we chose:

  • Style: Each piece selected offers up summer vibes, be it via sweet hues, floral detailing or feminine silhouettes.
  • Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets. 

