Cutest lingerie to shop for summer: Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and more

It’s the prime time to treat yourself. With brands such as Fruity Booty, Cou Cou Intimates and Dora Larsen offering up adorable designs which are brimming with feminine flair, it’s impossible to turn down the opportunity to spice up your underwear drawer. Confidence comes from within, after all.
Plus, the underwear-as-outerwear trend is still going strong, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Emily Ratajkowski flying the flag for the playful movement. No longer are our panties a source of taboo - but rather something to show off if one wishes.
So, cue the bloomers, bralettes and Brazilians - as this is officially the summer of fabulous, flouncing frillies.
Cutest lingerie to shop for summer:
Mesh V-Balconette
Understatement
Live the Dolce Vita with a helping hand from Understatement. The body conscious brand's lemon drop bralette is the sweetest summer staple - comfortable and cute in equal measure.
The Balconette
Cou Cou Intimates
It's all coming up roses for Cou Cou Intimates - the new cool-girl underwear brand on the block. This floral balconette is a timeless choice, supportive and chic for year-round wear.
Lyra Satin Shorts
Dorina
Tap into Gen Z's ongoing obsession white bloomers courtesy of Dorina. These lace-trimmed satin shorts can be styled up with cowboy boots and the brand's matching cami top.
Marta Floral Embroidery Underwire Bra
Dora Larsen
For those seeking a touch of pastel perfection, look to Dora Larsen. The label is saturated with sustainable feminine finds, ready to enhance your tan in no time. This mint-lilac set is the dreamiest choice, especially when teamed with the matching bottoms.
Charlotte Ciel Bra
Edge O' Beyond
Summer brides, look no further than this striking ensemble by Edge O' Beyond. The three-piece set boasts a blend of sky-blue silk and delicate rose detailing that dances across the décolletage. Pre-nuptial perfection.
Embrace Lace Chemise
Wacoal
Slip dresses are the ultimate summer staple. Go from day to night with Wacoal's slinky mesh number - topped with dainty lace detail and spaghetti straps.
Polka Bra
Fruity Booty
Didn't you hear? It's a polka dot summer - and Fruity Booty is here to zhuzh your lingerie drawer with It-girl designs and comfort-forward cuts.
Pretty Flowers Thong with Side Straps
Intimissimi
Elevate your everyday with a touch of frill. Intimissimi's lace-frosted thong will pair beautifully with bloomers, making for a highly romantic vintage aesthetic.
Sheer Embroidered Triangle Bralette
Anthropologie
Infuse your collection with summer-ready hues. Anthropologie's delightful bralette marries ocean-inspired blues with lemon yellow accents - a fun, flirtatious choice for all.
Peyton Lace Bra Pink
Bluebella
Feel pretty in help thanks to Bluebella. The beloved brand is waiting to kit you out this season, with serene, delicate pieces like the Peyton bra and matching undies.
How we chose:
Style: Each piece selected offers up summer vibes, be it via sweet hues, floral detailing or feminine silhouettes.
Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.
