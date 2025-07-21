Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski just wore her tiniest swimsuit to date, and it's more daring than you might think
Emily Ratajkowski wears a red bathing suit © @inamoratawoman

The Too Much actress is currently soaking up the sunshine while on holiday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing we know about Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear wardrobe, it’s that it's utterly itty bitty. 

In the model's most recent Instagram post, she proved that her love for skimpy swimsuits even transcends into one-pieces. 

Posing for a selection of snaps around a dreamy pool backdrop, the author, actress and mother of one showed off her incredible figure in a sleek, chic, plunging black swimsuit. 

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a black swimsuit by a pool© @emrata
The model and muse looked phenomenal in the plunging style

The daring style not only features an ultra low neckline, but it’s also is backless, seriously cheeky, and topped off with a high rise leg. 

The barely-there ensemble was, of course, from Emily’s namesake swimwear brand, Inamorata, which she founded back in 2017. 

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a black swimsuit by a pool© @emrata
EmRata paired the sleek swimsuit with wet hair

Emily’s particular option is called the ‘Encinitas’ and is described on the website as ‘Our most daring suit to date,’ closely followed by saying that the 80s-inspired silhouette is a ‘real show stopper.’

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a black swimsuit by a pool© @emrata
The daring design was created by Emily herself

Skimpy swimsuits are an EmRata signature, often spotted sporting various different colourways and prints when on holibobs. Earlier this year, she took a trip to Brazil, packing only itsy-bitsy bikinis, including a vibrant neon coloured option, as well as a racy red style adorned with dainty silver charms.

The 34-year-old seems to be enjoying some well-deserved time off after promoting her newest small screen venture, Too Much, in New York over the past week. 

Emily Ratajkowski seen at "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in gucci snake print dress in teal© GC Images
The snakeprint mini also featured a bust cutout

Stepping out on multiple occasions, Emily proved that her swimsuit wardrobe isn’t the only sartorial style agenda worth watching. The dream girl opted for an archival python-print dress from Tom Ford for Gucci's 2000 spring collection and styled it with a set of simple open-toe heels. 

Just hours before that, she oozed bridal chic in a Victoria Beckham-approved power suit and wrap-around sunglasses.

Thankfully for those obsessed with the NYC-based icon's wardrobe, it looks as though she’s going to be sun-soaking for a little longer, meaning there's plenty more outfit inspiration to come.

