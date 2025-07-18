Emily Ratajkowski oozes bridal chic in Victoria Beckham-approved power suit

I think right now the globe is obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's wardrobe in Lena Dunham's new Netflix comedy series, Too Much.

But, as always, she's also influencing our style moodboards in her everyday life in her hometown of New York City.

This week, the 34-year-old stepped out to visit CBS Studios to discuss her latest role, and wore a power suit that was completely Victoria Beckham-worthy.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a Calvin Klein look

She oozed chic in a sharp white Calvin Klein suit that exuded timeless minimalism. The tailored blazer featured structured shoulders, a nipped-in waist, and sleek gold buttons down the front, paired perfectly with matching straight-leg trousers. She styled it with oversized sunglasses and black heeled sandals for a striking monochromatic finish.

© GC Images The white power suit is a Victoria Beckham classic

The all-white suit is a style move long championed by Victoria Beckham, one of the most iconic proponents of power dressing. They have been top of the singer-cum-fashion designer’s agenda since 1998, when she donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles.

Since then, she's reimagined the cult classic within her eponymous fashion brand, from silky numbers to cropped silhouettes and her signature fit-and-flare trouser shape.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har VB has reimagined the white suit over the years © Getty It's her go-to style for any occasion

Much like Victoria's signature aesthetic, Emily’s look struck the perfect balance between classicly polished and contemporary cool, proving that a crisp white suit remains one of the most effortlessly chic wardrobe staples.

Emily plays the character of an influencer, Wendy, in her friend Lena Dunham's latest series - the fiancée of protagonist Jessica's (Megan Salter) ex-boyfriend. Speaking to Variety on her complex character, she explained: "No, I just liked the idea that people are like, “Oh, of course, an influencer.” There’s just a lot of judgment for women who post a lot online, or play into the attention economy. And I personally didn’t think that made her more hateable, but I could see why someone else would. Somebody who was well-meaning was like, “Let’s make her so smart.” I’m like, “She is so smart. But that doesn’t mean she has to be a lawyer, right?” And she also is just in opposition to Jessica in so many ways. She’s really cool and collected, and she’s creatively fulfilled, and all these things that Jessica can’t relate to. But then, of course, we get to see that she’s also this dynamic character in the final episode."