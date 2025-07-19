Emily Ratajkowski's cool-girl bikini says stripes are officially 'in' for summer

While chronicling celebrity beachwear might not scream hard-hitting journalism, overlooking Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini archive would be a serious oversight.

Why? Because it’s just too good. Over the years, the model has curated a blissful array of swim sets, spanning Fruity Booty halterneck numbers to zesty lime green co-ords.

On Friday, the 34-year-old documented some well-deserved time off, taking to the beach sporting a striped cobalt blue bikini we’re collectively adding to our online shopping basket with immediate effect.

© @emrata The model shared a sneak peek of her striped swimwear on Instagram

Featuring sleek black and white stripes stretching horizontally across the set, Emily’s bikini proved that polka dots aren’t necessarily the reigning print of the season. In the image shared to social media, she perched amidst the crystal clear waves - sparking wanderlust-inspired envy within every home-bound Londoner seeking shelter from the torrential summer rain.

It’s been a jam-packed week for the mother-of-one. Taking to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate spent the day promoting her latest project - Too Much starring close friend and fellow model Adwoah Aboah and Megan Stalter.

© GC Images Emily wore an archival python-print dress by Tom Ford for Gucci

The show follows the journey of the latter’s character Jessica, an American finding her feet in London. Thankfully, the dashing Will Sharpe is waiting in the wings, ready to help the comedic protagonist move on from her ex-boyfriend, currently living with his influencer girlfriend played by Ms Ratajkowski.

For the New York-based press day, Emily upped the ante four unmissable outfits. Our favourite however, was her teal snake-print mini dress - hailing from Tom Ford for Gucci’s spring/summer 2000 archival collection.

Featuring a sleek keyhole cut-out, a halterneck silhouette and a divinely slinky design, the garment reflected Ford’s penchant for sexed-up, seductive aesthetics during his revered tenure at the Italian house.

A poster girl for the Italian luxury label, Emily was a vintage vision in the rare number, which epitomised her preference for kittenish, cool-girl fashion.