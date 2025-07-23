Brands you need to know if you want to nail subversive style

If you’ve been within a few feet of the Central Saint Martins campus, you’ve likely encountered a wave of gothic looks, marked by heavy deconstruction and dark romanticism.

Subversive style has carved out a rare and enduring space within the fashion landscape. Somehow sidestepping the traditional trend cycle, it’s been embraced by those looking to challenge convention and, as the name suggests, rewrite the rules of dressing.

Popular across resale platforms like Depop and Vestiaire Collective, the dystopian look thrives on individuality, and a deliberate rejection of polish. Forget ‘quiet luxury,’ we’re talking sheer layers, distressed textures, deconstructed silhouettes and gothic references. If it would get you into Berghain, you’re on the right track.

© Getty Images Issey Miyake SS07 © Getty Images Balenciaga SS25

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Comme Des Garcons SS19 © Getty Images MM6 Maison Margiela AW25

Many designers have explored the subversive aesthetic, but only a select few are truly revered for redefining the norm. Visionaries like Martin Margiela and Issey Miyake broke new ground with their unconventional, deconstructed creations - pieces that once challenged fashion’s status quo and now command impressive prices on the vintage market.

“Subversive style is all about messing things up - it’s about flipping the script upside down and embracing the unorthodox,” say Jakub Nowacki and Ali Butt, founders of vintage store 3aem. “It’s about choosing what to reveal and what to conceal. You can play with shape, pattern, textures and even identity to the point things can look a little off, but that's exactly what we want. Why not style blazers as skirts? Skirts as blazers? A goat fur cape as hip pads? Tights over boots? The possibilities for styling are endless and subversive style allows us to be rebellious in our very own way.”

© Getty Images Many continue to embrace subversive style today

Today, cult brands like Cop Copine and Marithé + François Girbaud are wildly popular (and pricey) on platforms like Depop. Why? “These brands are rare, but also weirdly current,” the duo continue. “We find that people are craving originality again and are tired of trends that are in and out within a week or have been rinsed by fast fashion. Cop Copine and Girbaud were doing techy, deconstructed, gender-fluid silhouettes decades ago before the likes of Depop and Vinted were around, so when you find one of their pieces, it feels like discovering something from the future that somehow already existed.”

Step into the world of subversive style by discovering the visionary brands and designers redefining fashion’s edge below.

Brands that embrace subversive style:

Cop Copine Cop Copine, the Parisian cult label founded in 1986 by Alain and Léon Nédélian, is defined by dark colourways, deconstruction and gothic femininity. Known for clean, structured shapes infused with unexpected textures, prints, and asymmetry, the brand crafted minimalist yet playful pieces. Cop Copine’s mesh tops, vibrant prints, and graphic knits continue to gain renewed popularity on resale platforms like Depop and Vestiaire, often selling for £70 to £150 depending on style and rarity.

© WireImage Marithé + François Girbaud Marithé + François Girbaud is a coveted French fashion label founded in the early 1970s by Marithé Bachellerie and François Girbaud. The brand revolutionised denim with innovative stone-wash and baggy silhouettes, sculpting a streetwear-meets-luxury aesthetic. Celebrated in 80s and 90s hip-hop culture, the label's vintage pieces now dominate resale platforms.

© Getty Images Balenciaga Under Demna's creative direction, Balenciaga took subversive dressing to new heights - marrying avant-garde silhouettes with streetwear edge. This vision culminated in iconic moments like Kim Kardashian’s all-black, head-to-toe Balenciaga look at the Met Gala, which grabbed both widespread attention and headlines across the globe

© Getty Images Rick Owens King of cool Rick Owens has carved out a unique same in the fashion world for his hauntingly gothic designs. Each season, the American designer continues to shock and enthral with his brutalist minimalism, which challenges the norm through exaggerated silhouettes, distressed fabrics, and a rebellious edge.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Vivienne Westwood Punk pioneer Vivienne Westwood shook up the British style set with her anarchic aesthetics. The visionary's outrageous, politicised collections pegged her as one of the greats, championed for her use of subversive themes executed by clashing fabrics and frothy, unexpected textures. 90s collections such as Pirate redefined rebellious elegance with its theatrical pirate-inspired silhouettes and rich historical references. Likewise, her Mini collection combined playful proportions and punk attitude, delivering edgy, youthful pieces that challenged mainstream fashion norms.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Alexander McQueen Lee McQueen’s subversive style was marked by ghoulish romanticism and theatrical intensity, often exploring themes of death and decay. His controversial Highland Rape collection confronted historical violence with ripped fabrics and distressed silhouettes, challenging traditional beauty. Later, the Atlantis and Voss collections showcased his fascination with transformation and nature, blending ethereal designs with haunting symbolism, solidifying McQueen’s reputation as a visionary who merged art, fashion, and powerful yet sinister storytelling.



© Getty Images Maison Margiela Helmed by Belgian creative Martin Margiela, Maison Margiela has become synonymous with art house style - adored by fashion students across the globe. Margiela’s work boldly went against the grain, embracing deconstruction, anonymity, and reinvention. His iconic Tabi boots, inspired by traditional Japanese footwear, challenged conventional silhouettes and have since become a cult favourite, widely celebrated by fashion editors and trendsetters for their avant-garde yet wearable design.

© Getty Images Issey Miyake Issey Miyake carved a unique space in fashion by blending innovative technology with traditional Japanese craftsmanship. His iconic Pleats Please collection revolutionised fabric manipulation, creating lightweight, wrinkle-resistant designs. Rooted in Japanese aesthetics, Miyake’s work enjoys a devoted global cult following for its timeless, functional elegance and artistic innovation. Naturally, the brand made for (and continues to make for) hot property among avid Dover Street Market clients.

© Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier Never one to shy away from a touch of controversy, Jean Paul Gaultier certainly made his mark on fashion history. The designer's iconic cone bra, popularised by Madonna, became a symbol of empowered femininity and rebellion. In his provocative spring/summer 1993 Chic Rabbis collection, the French creative sparked serious controversy with the religious symbolism of the runway offering. Likewise, his use of nudity, demonstrated by his signature tattoo mesh pieces, continue to surprise and intrigue throughout his career.

© Getty Images Ann Demeulemeester Ann Demeulemeester, a founding member of the influential Antwerp Six, catalysed subversive fashion with her poetic, androgynous aesthetic and moody romanticism. Fusing sharp tailoring with raw textures, her work rejected traditional glamour in favour of intellectual depth and emotional intensity. Demeulemeester’s monochromatic palettes, deconstructed silhouettes, and literary references helped define the avant-garde movement, inspiring generations of designers drawn to fashion’s darker, more introspective side.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons, founded by Rei Kawakubo, revolutionised fashion with its avant-garde, anti-fashion ethos. Known for deconstruction, asymmetry, and sculptural silhouettes, the brand challenges conventional beauty and form. Its radical approach has earned a global cult following and led to the creation of Dover Street Market - a concept store celebrating innovation and creative expression across fashion, art, and culture.



© WireImage Ottolinger Berlin-based label Ottolinger is redefining subversive style for the modern era with its raw, deconstructed silhouettes and futuristic edge. Known for dramatically shredded knits, exposed seams, and sculptural cut-outs, the house is bringing a whole lot of edge to textile design. A fashion week favourite, Ottolinger is a cool-girl staple on retail websites like SSENSE.

