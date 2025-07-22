10 non-white wedding dresses for the anti-traditionalist bride

Wedding protocol can feel outdated, prompting many modern brides to shake up tradition. From walking solo down the aisle to saying "I do" barefoot on the beach, a growing number are ditching the white gown in favour of vibrant colour.

Historically, white symbolised purity and wealth, thanks to its rarity and expense, and Queen Victoria is credited with cementing the trend when she wore it in 1840. But before her reign, brides often opted for playful hues: red, pink, blue, and even black. Scandinavian women wore black with practicality in mind, while red remains a symbol of prosperity in India.

Pigmented gowns are sometimes linked to second marriages – a reaction against the ‘virginal’ ideal. But they're increasingly worn by first-time brides, too. Wallis Simpson wore her signature ‘Wallis Blue’ in 1937, Camilla Parker-Bowles chose icy silver and gold, while Emily Ratajkowski married in a mustard Zara suit. Mandy Moore glowed in pink tulle, and Avril Lavigne went full gothic in black lace - as did Sarah Jessica Parker. Ahead of her time as always, Elizabeth Taylor wore a yellow chiffon gown designed by Irene Sharaff for her wedding to Richard Burton.

Whether you're driven by culture, personal style or simply want to stand out, colourful wedding looks are a statement worth making. Many aren't technically bridalwear – and that’s exactly the point. After all, don’t you want to shine bright on your wedding day?

Explore the best non-white wedding dresses below.

Non-white wedding dresses to shop for 2025:

Cami Floor-Length Dress In Ice Victoria Beckham Leave it to Victoria Beckham to create the dreamiest collection of sleek bridal-ready gowns. We love the timelessness of the designer's Cami Floor-Length Dress, cut from fluid crepe satin in the palest shade of blue to form a serene 1990s-inspired camisole-slip silhouette. £850.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

Mounia Gown Taller Marmo Radiate elegance in Taller Marmo's molten gold-inspired gown. A modest option for women of all ages, this luxury number features a fluid, floor-length silhouette, a cinched waist and a caped effect for maximum impact. £1,295.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Splendour Flower Gown Aje The prettiest piece we ever did see, Aje's romantic pink gown oozes romantic femininity. A straight neckline, a fitted, ruched bodice with embroidered floral detail and a gathered skirt seam with a symmetrical bubble hem culminates in the perfect fairytale frock. £753.00 AT AJE

Nettie Gown Jenny Packham Glisten with 1920s-inspired glamour courtesy of Jenny Packham - the Princess of Wales' go-to gown designer. Dripping in resplendent crystal embellishments, this luxurious garment is a timeless yet whimsical wonder. £3,220.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Plissé Silk-Georgette Gown Marmar Halim Channel Hollywood glamour with Marmar Halim's signature flowing silhouettes and refined fabrics. Complete with a strapless cut and scarf detailing, this baby blue gem exudes 1950s elegance with every step. £2,660.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Manuela Dress Violante Nessi Violante Nessi’s Manuela Dress simply screams Carrie Bradshaw. Crafted from silk-blend mikado via a fully traceable supply chain, it features cape-inspired lapels, a column skirt, and gold-tone details. Made responsibly, it supports artisans and fair-trade practices. £1.008.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Pink Crepe Crystal Trim Maxi Dress Self-Portrait If you're after a more structure piece to wear again, look to Self-Portrait. The brand's pink longline gown is primed for wedding days and racedays alike, cut to an ankle-length silhouette with feminine crystal detailing around the romantically scooped neckline and waistband for a cinching effect. £420.00 AT SELF-PORTRAIT

Daliah Embellished Woven Gown Huishan Zhang Huishan Zhang will forever be our first port-of-call when suggesting gowns for brides wanting to stay clear of traditional white. From blush pink to emerald green, the brand is brimming with covetable choices - including this regal sleeved number that's fit for a queen. £2,995.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Micheline Metallic Cloque Gown Emilia Wickstead With its column structure and metallic tone, Emilia Wickstead's Micheline gown oozes gilded Roman glamour. A luxurious piece designed for endless occasions, this decadent dress captivates with its refined allure and timeless elegance.

£2,140.00 AT MYTHERESA

Camille Bustier Gown Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood is a default choice for brides-to-be - so why not break the mould and opt for the brand's striking wine red bustier gown? Fitted with a waist-cinching corset and a cascading silky train, this opulent piece is a radiant choice steeped in sartorial rebellion. £4,800.00 AT MYTHERESA

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of non-white gowns for the modern bride - ranging from modest numbers to feminine floral frocks.

: We've selected an array of non-white gowns for the modern bride - ranging from modest numbers to feminine floral frocks. Price: We've prioritised luxury pieces with luxury price tags to ensure you truly shine on your wedding day.

