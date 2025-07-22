7 ways to style Gen Z’s favourite sports shorts trend

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned.

After swearing off Gen Z microtrends, reasons being they are ‘overdone’ and ‘unsustainable,’ I finally caved.

The lure of Gen Z’s latest fad proved too powerful to resist. So, much to the chagrin of my partner, I swiped his favourite Adidas sports shorts, hoisted on a pair of cowboy boots, and headed out in a look that screamed hypocrite-chic.

Sports shorts are the high street’s latest muse. From Portobello Road to Victoria Park, the baggy bottoms have been wholeheartedly embraced by the style set - promising the perfect amalgamation of comfort and androgynous-cool.

The reach of the boyish shorts stretches far beyond London. New York and Copenhagen have also fallen hook, line and sinker for the irresistible practicality of the pieces, which look as if they have been haphazardly plucked from the rails of JD Sports.

Unlike the controversial cycling shorts trend, sports shorts offer a looser fit - which pairs perfectly with a chunky biker boot or Adidas Samba. Take it from the likes of Rita Ora, Zoe Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski, who previously channelled her inner Paul Mescal in shapeless shorts while on her daily stroll. Think of it like this. Less Hailey, more Justin - and you’re bang on the money.

Plus, men tend to hate the knee-grazers on girls. So, not only are you decentring the male gaze with a 100 per cent success rate, but you’re also snug as a bug while doing so. A win-win for both the female population and fashion.

Discover how to style sports shorts below and breeze through the summer in slouchy style.

How to style sports shorts this summer:

© Getty Images Flip Flop Finesse Radiate summer in the city ease by teaming your snuggliest pair of sports shorts with a pair of low-key flip flops. Breezy, functional and fashionable rolled into one practical ensemble. Heatwave = evaded.

© Getty Images Tailored Touch A touch of sleek tailoring provides the ultimate contrast to the shapelessness of the sporty silhouette. Pull the look together with a plain white tee and leather boots for a Scandi style-approved fit.

© Getty Images Retro Reference Sports shorts are kryptonite to trend-obsessed Gen Z. So why not shake things up by adding a touch of vintage to the mix? Throw an 80s-inspired blazer over your low-key look to fuse fashion’s past and present to perfection.

© Getty Images Collared Cool Slipping into a crisp cotton shirt is another stellar way to elevate your laid-back look. Complete with a starched rigidity and smart collar, a shirt (be it cropped or longline) will bring an in-office edge to your Sporty Spice attire.

© GC Images Statement Sneaker Take it from EmRata, a statement pair of sneakers goes a long way. Be them Nike or Puma (the model's go-to choice), a pair of on-trend trainers will help you lean into the athletic aesthetic with street-savvy ease.

© Getty Images Matching Memo Double down on the sporty silhouettes and invest in a casual set to take you from A to B. We'd recommend an 80s-infused tracksuit, complete with racing stripes and an XL fit to capture attention.