Emily Ratajkowski just put a risqué spin on the humble Little Black Dress

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to host an intimate event and make a simple, boat neck midi dress look like a work of art deserving of a placement in the Louvre.

The New York City resident was the talk of the Big Apple on Sunday, inviting a selection of (very well-dressed) guests and famed faces to celebrate Gucci’s ‘GG Obsession’ campaign.

For the occasion, the author, actress and model dressed to impress, taking her hosting duties very seriously in a sleek, slim-fitting black midi dress, complete with a sultry thigh-high slit.

© @sansho Emily's photographer friend Sancho Scott was there to capture the event

Elevating the cool girl Gucci dress, Emily paired the stylish silhouette with a pair of strappy black heels, her beloved chunky wrap-around sunglasses and an oversized monogrammed ‘GG’ handbag.

© @gucci Her eye makeup came complete with a lick of sleek black liner

For glam, the 34-year-old mother of one donned her usual elegant combo of glowing skin, a touch of lip gloss and her brunette locks worn out in a middle parting.

© @sansho Emily posed for photos alongside her elite guestlist

In attendance for the outdoor dining experience, which was hosted in the dreamy East Hamptons location, were notable names and famed faces, including Calum Harper, Caleb Harper and Sarah Pidgeon.

The lavish dining event comes just days after she was seen holidaying with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in sunny Italy. While on holibobs, Emily, of course, donned a selection of outfits that were nothing short of It-Girl-approved.

© @emrata Only EmRata could make such a simple outfit look high-fashion

A favourite for the H!Fashion team was her itty bitty sports shorts and cropped Burberry tee look - a casual yet elevated take on comfortable fashion.

© @gucci The whole campaign is live on Gucci now

Emily is the face of the cult-favourite Italian brand's new Monogram campaign, spotted shooting the collection a few months back during the Cannes Film Festival.

If ever in doubt on what to wear to a luxe event, a Little Black Dress, or in Emily’s case, a Midi Black Dress, is always a good idea.