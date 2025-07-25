Emily Ratajkowski's tiny shorts and crop top combo is peak laidback summer chic

If ever in a summer outfit pickle, one place you can always rely on to bring you a touch of cool-girl ensemble inspo is Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram account.

Known in the industry for her laid-back sense of style infused with touches of streetwear, designer labels and innovative dressing hacks.

On this occasion, the triple threat model, mother and actress, has taken things back to basics, pairing together a simple cropped white tee and a set of itty bitty mini shorts, somehow making the combo look chicer than ever.

© @emrata Only EmRata could make such a simple outfit look high-fashion

Keeping things on brand, Emily’s micro tee is from British heritage brand Burberry, while her tiny shorts look to be of the athleisure variety. To elevate the casual ensemble, the 34-year-old added her beloved oversized, wraparound black sunglasses and a butter-soft, leather handbag slung over her right shoulder.

Currently on holiday in sunny Italy, the New York City resident posed for a selection of snaps on the streets, at a lavish villa and of course, on the beach in an array of summer-fuelled looks.

© @emrata Even at the airport her outfits are peak chic

Also included in the vacation Instagram dump, which was fittingly captioned “luglio”, was a seriously cool-girl approved airport ‘fit, consisting of low-rise brown jeans, a taupe-toned crop top and a silky head scarf.

© @emrata More often than not, Emily Ratajkowski can be found in a bikini

In true EmRata style, the majority of her sun-soaking holiday wardrobe consisted of itsy bitsy bikinis and swimwear styles.

© @emrata Could neon yellow be the next trending colour?

In one snap, she can be seen in an olive-toned string bikini while in another, she opted for a set of vibrant neon yellow bottoms, a cherry print bikini top, a red over shirt, sporty Puma ballet flats, a head scarf and her favourite sunglasses.

All in all, each and every one of Emily’s summer holiday outfits has been nothing short of iconic, meaning we will most definitely be recreating each and every one of them for our own trip abroad this season.