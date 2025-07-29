Kaia Gerber’s denim shorts are a 90s ode to her mother Cindy Crawford

The fashion industry is saturated with iconic duos. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Viktor and Rolf, Marques’ Almeida - the list goes on.

Yet few share the familial bond that Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford do. The mother-daughter duo are inseparable, often seen side by side at exclusive events and intimate family gatherings.

On Monday, 23-year-old Kaia sweetly paid tribute to her 90s icon mother via her latest look, which was shared on social media by a friend. The star was pictured in rehearsals for the Williamstown Theatre Festival alongside her co-stars, sporting a classic navy blue cardigan paired with a grey baby tee and some mini denim shorts featuring a distressed finish and a light-wash hue.

© @kaiagerber Kaia paid homage to her mum's 90s style in denim shorts

The runway veteran wore her brunette hair down loose, smiling for the group selfie, which nodded to an exciting upcoming stage appearance.

Denim shorts became synonymous with Cindy Crawford's Nineties style. Back in 1992, the supermodel featured in a now-famous Pepsi commercial, sporting some denim daisy dukes and a white tank top. A then 29-year-old Cindy was subsequently catapulted into the limelight, where she enjoyed a successful career for decades to come.

© @cindycrawford The supermodel recreated her 1992 Pepsi Commercial earlier this year

She was famously a key figure in runway shows from Gianni Versace to Hervé Léger throughout the late 80s and 90s, solidifying her status as a top supermodel. She frequently walked for top European and American designers alongside fellow fashion moguls like Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer.

One of her most memorable moments came in 1991 when she joined Naomi, Christy, and Linda on the Versace runway, lip-syncing to Freedom! ’90 by George Michael - an era-defining moment in fashion history.

Today, the Malibu native’s daughter Kaia is following in her runway-ready footsteps. Speaking to H! Fashion about their closeness and time together at the Paris Olympics, Kaia reflected: "It was fun sharing an umbrella with my mom - and getting soaked. Of course. Celine Dion was so moving and emotional. It was just wonderful.”