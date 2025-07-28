Kaia Gerber’s slinky backless dress is a lesson in after-hours romance

On Saturday night, Kaia Gerber welcomed her fellow bibliophiles through the doors of New York’s Villa Albertine for an evening of celebrations.

The 23-year-old hosted an opulent event for her book club Library Science, paying tribute to the genius of French literature while surrounded by friends and family.

For the occasion, which featured readings from special guests and Kaia herself, the model slipped into a black, backless midi dress, complete with a halterneck silhouette, a slinky, fluid fit and 90s-inspired mesh overlay detailing.

© @kaiagerber The model channelled 90s minimalism for the literary event

She styled the classic piece with a pair of on-trend block heel ballet flats in a mocha hue, complementing the neutral colourway of her after-hours look. Kaia’s footwear choice couldn’t be more timely, with brands such as Repetto, Stuart Weitzman and Tory Burch all championing the modest yet girlish shoe design in recent collections.

The Bottoms star wore her brunette hair down loose in gentle beach waves, adding a touch of polish to her attire by accessorising with a pair of large, thin hoop earrings.

© @kaiagerber Cindy Crawford's daughter hosted the bash in New York

Library Science took to social media to share a glimpse inside the exclusive event, writing: “A big part of what we’ve been building at Library Science is about introducing young people to literary translation - so we are very grateful to our friends at @nyrbooks for bringing out three brilliant translators (Jeanine Herman, Max Lawton, Leisl Schillinger) to read from their respective new work releasing this year. Special shout out to @emkateram and @oliviabaes who translated the new Six Films by Duras (coming Sept 2025), which Kaia read an early excerpt of.”

Nineties minimalism is very much intertwined with Kaia’s sartorial DNA. No doubt inspired by her mother, whose career took off during the decade, the model’s style centres sleek, pared-back elegance that reflects her considered, ethereal demeanour.

Halterneck midis in particular are one of her favourite designs, with the runway veteran once again proving her penchant for the cut while hitting the streets of Manhattan earlier this month in a vintage polka dot number.

Hailing from The Vintage Twin, the SS25-approved dress showcased a midi silhouette, a strawberry red hue peppered with petite white polka dots and a handkerchief hem that radiated flirtatious cool.