Cindy Crawford recreates iconic denim look alongside unexpected star

There’s nothing we love more than a throwback moment, especially one that warrants iconic status. Cindy Crawford just recreated her most memorable look from her unparalleled nineties era, and the snap featured a very special guest.

The supermodel slipped into a classic white tank top and some denim shorts as she paid homage to her famous Pepsi commercial from 1992. A then 29-year-old Cindy was catapulted into the limelight, where she enjoyed a successful career for decades to come.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals secret behind her incredible hair

In the image, Cindy posed with her hand on her hip with her back to a brick wall. A pair of flip-flops added to her cool-girl aesthetic, in addition to a caramel-toned blowout that cascaded down her shoulders.

She was accompanied by The Late Late Show's former host James Corden, who also sported the iconic outfit.

© Instagram Cindy Crawford recreated her iconic Pepsi commercial with James Corden

The throwback photo was included in a series shared via social media by Cindy, who bid her close friend James goodbye as he returned to the UK. She wrote: “Thanks for the laughs, the pillow fight, and the Pepsi @j_corden. We’ll miss you on @latelateshow!”

© Getty Images Cindy was plunged into the spotlight back in the nineties

The model’s fans adored the wholesome array of snaps. “Wow Cindy Crawford goals,” wrote one, while another said: “The Pepsi shot is priceless.” A third added: “The best ever,” and a fourth agreed, commenting: “You are just as beautiful as ever.”

© Instagram The supermodel famously shot a commercial for Pepsi in the late nineties

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cindy re-enact her career-defining moment. Back in 2021, the mother-of-two reshot the commercial for a very poignant reason.

The nostalgic shoot by photographer David Yarrow raised money for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where Cindy shared that her brother was treated for leukemia.

Sharing the BTS images with fans online, Cindy previously noted: “It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it's for a good cause. We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.”

© Getty Images Kaia is considered to be her mother's lookalike and has forged a successful modelling career at just 21

Now, Cindy’s daughter Kaia is following in her runway-ready footsteps, heading up a new crop of supermodels. At just 16 she made her runway debut, walking in Raf Simons' Calvin Klein Collection show – merely the tip of the iceberg in comparison to everything else that she has achieved since.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps

The rising runway star is the daughter of supermodel royalty Cindy and businessman Rande Gerber. Kaia was born in Los Angeles and landed her first fashion gig at 10, modeling pieces from Young Versace, the Italian luxury label's kidswear line.

MORE: 7 lookalike kids taking after their supermodel mums

READ: Style lessons we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia is the first model born in the 2000s to have achieved 'The Big Four' of Vogue covers (American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue France, and Vogue Italia) and she has even posed alongside her mother for various campaigns. Talk about a close bond…

Best throwback photos of Cindy Crawford:

© Getty Images Cindy Crawford rocking leather on the red carpet

© Getty Images Cindy Crawford with her signature red lip beauty look and a 90s blowout

© Instagram Cindy Crawford was a leading member of the cult of supermodels which included Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.